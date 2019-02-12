The attorney one of the two women who has accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault late Tuesday wrote a letter to leaders of the Virginia General Assembly expressing their willingness to cooperate with any investigation lawmakers may pursue.

The letter came from Debra Katz, who is representing Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor, who accused Fairfax of assaulting her in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Fairfax has strongly denied the allegation and says the encounter was consensual.

Over the weekend, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) said he would pursue articles of impeachment against Fairfax in hopes of initiating an investigation, but backed off the plan Monday, saying “additional conversations” are needed.

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) and Senate Democrats called for Fairfax to resign over the allegations.

The legislature has never initiated impeachment proceedings against a lieutenant governor.

Fairfax has fended off the calls for his resignation after Tyson and Meredith Watson publicly came forward last week to accuse him of sexual assault.

Fairfax says the encounters were consensual and has blasted the allegations as part of a smear campaign against him. He has said repeatedly that he will not step down and wants the FBI or others to investigate the accusations.

The letter from Tyson’s lawyer said she would cooperate in any investigation.

