The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the issue of redistricting in Virginia, agreeing to hear an appeal filed by Republican legislators after a lower court’s ruling that 11 House of Delegates districts must be redrawn to correct racial gerrymandering.

The action does not appear to halt the redistricting process, though, which is underway at the hands of a “special master” appointed by a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who filed the appeal, said he is considering next steps, which could include seeking to halt redistricting until the Supreme Court rules on the case.

“We will take the next few days to consider that and make an announcement at the appropriate time,” Cox said via email.

Marc E. Elias, an election lawyer representing those who challenged the design of the districts, noted in a tweet, “This is the 3rd time SCOTUS will hear cases related to VA’s unconstitutional gerrymander. We have prevailed in each of the first two and expect to again here. What is most important is that the voters of VA have constitutional maps in time for the 2019 state house elections.”

At stake is control of Virginia’s House of Delegates. The GOP barely held onto its majority last year in the 100-seat chamber after 15 Democrats flipped seats in elections. One Republican prevailed in a random tiebreaker, leaving the GOP with a 51-49 edge.

The 11 districts are in Hampton Roads and greater Richmond, but redrawing them will affect a number of surrounding districts as well, making next year’s elections crucial for determining balance of power.

The federal judges found that the districts were drawn to concentrate black voters and deprive them of representation. But Cox countered in his appeal that the redistricting plan won wide bipartisan approval when it passed in 2011, including among African American legislators.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called the General Assembly into special session over the summer to work on a redistricting plan to satisfy the court, which had set a deadline of Oct. 30 to complete the task. But legislators failed to come up with one that Northam would support, so the matter moved over to the court.

The judges appointed Bernard Grofman, a University of California at Irvine political science professor, as “special master” to oversee the drawing of new lines.

House Democrats said Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t stop that process.

“The important thing is the Supreme Court hasn’t granted a stay as of right now. The district court is free to move forward with drawing the maps,” said Kathryn Gilley, spokesman for the House Democratic caucus.

Cox said he hopes the Supreme Court will use this chance to clear up confusion about redistricting standards, addressing “the chaos that has resulted from a bevy of redistricting laws and court cases in this difficult and confusing area of law.”

Robert Barnes contributed to this report.