RICHMOND — Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring held an emergency closed -door meeting Wednesday morning with the legislative black caucus.

“It’s a mess,” said state Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Chespeake) as he emerged from the attorney general’s office building shortly before 11 a.m. An aide stopped him from saying more.

Most if not all of the entire Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, stone faced, left Herring’s office at about 11:15 am and went directly into a meeting at the Capitol building. They said nothing and ignored a reporter who asked if they supported Herring.

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Richmond), chairman of the caucus, looked sullen. Asked to explain what was what’s happening, Bagby said, “I imagine we’re not praying enough.”

The rushed session comes amid turmoil in the capital. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has faced calls for his resignation since Friday, when he took responsibility for a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page featuring a photo of someone in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan robes. The man who would succeed him, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), denied allegations on Monday of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her in 2004.

Herring is third in line in succession under the Virginia state constitution.

Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.

