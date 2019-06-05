

Supporters of Democrat Yasmine Taeb march in last month’s Memorial Day Parade, in Falls Church, Va. Taeb and Karen Torrent are challenging longtime incumbent state Sen. Richard L. Saslaw, pictured in a blue shirt, with his back to the camera, in the background. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

At last month’s Memorial Day parade in Falls Church, volunteers for Virginia senate candidate Yasmine Taeb easily outnumbered those chanting for Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, the veteran lawmaker she is aiming to unseat in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Some of Taeb’s campaign workers were from the Northern Virginia legislative district Saslaw has represented for 40 years. Others were from Washington, or as far away as Baltimore.

They shared her belief that the Democratic Party should veer sharply leftward, embracing policies like universal health insurance and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Saslaw has a huge financial advantage over Taeb and Karen Torrent, another Democratic opponent, and is using a portion of the $1.9 million he’s raised for a steady flow of television commercials, online ads and mailers.

But Taeb is stirring energy in the Fairfax-area district and beyond, and hoping to pull off an upset in what is expected to be a low-turnout contest — akin to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary defeat of incumbent Joseph Crowley in 2018 in New York.

The outcome of the race, which is Saslaw’s first contested primary since he was elected in 1979, will help set the tone for Democrats in their efforts to regain control of the General Assembly in November.

“In any primary, you need consistent prodding to get people to the polls,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. “The one thing that can counter money is work on the ground. When you have a lot of energetic volunteers knocking on doors, money may not be as decisive.”

[Challenge from the left: Moderate Democrats in Va. under fire from liberals]



State Sen. Richard L. Saslaw, with campaign workers William Smith and Andrew Whitley, greets constituents in the Memorial Day Parade. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

After initially refraining from publicly criticizing either of his opponents, Saslaw (D-Fairfax) attacked Taeb this week for, among other things, supporting the idea of taking away heavy weaponry from local police departments in an endorsement questionnaire she filled out in February.

Saslaw, 79, argued that such a move would have led to more deaths in last week’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach, where local police confronted the shooter who killed 12 people and gunned him down.

“Imagine how many more lives could have been lost if they had to go back to their headquarters to get a gun,” he said in a emailed statement. “I want our police departments armed so that they can better protect citizens.”

Taeb, 39, said Saslaw mischaracterized her answer in the questionnaire she filled out from the regional chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the group that helped elect Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and other Democrats last year.

She wrote that police “should not be acting as an occupying force that too often resorts to violence, especially in communities of color. As such, the police should be demilitarized and reoriented where applicable towards a more community-oriented partnership with the neighborhoods wherein they work.”

“I’m not talking about taking guns away from our police officers,” Taeb said in an interview. “I’m talking about weapons of war and tanks being used against our citizens.”



Yasmine Taeb campaigns in the parade. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

Saslaw has backing from most of the area’s elected Democrats, labor unions and national groups like the NARAL abortion rights organization and the gun control PAC co-founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.)

But Taeb has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists, Run for Something and a host of other liberal organizations, raising $178,000 since last July and drawing scores of supporters at public events.

Torrent, 60, has raised just $2,840 and appears to be less of a factor in the race.

Sasi Yajamanyam, 42, said he likes what he sees in Taeb, an Iranian American human rights attorney who arrived in the United States as a refu­gee 32 years ago.

“She looks and represents more of what the district is today,” said Yajamanyam, an Indian immigrant who become a U.S. citizen in 2016 and approached Taeb at a booth her campaign set up outside the Memorial Day parade. “It’s important to have people who look like us.”

Others at the parade said they agreed with Taeb’s characterization of Saslaw as being beholden to politically influential Dominion Energy, which has donated $77,500 to his campaign fund since 2016, but nothing so far this year, according to the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

[Costco, Walmart and other big retailers in Va. try to break Dominion’s grip]

“If he takes money from corporations, that has to be an influence,” said Franklin Wood, 67, who described himself as a reliable Democratic voter who never gave Saslaw much thought while supporting him in previous elections.

In contrast, Taeb’s candidacy excited him, he said: “It seems like she’s more concerned with doing what’s right by people rather than the corporations.”

Such claims have Saslaw working hard to turn out voters who like his long record in Richmond, which last year included ushering through the passage of a law that expanded state-funded Medicaid insurance to an additional 400,000 low-income Virginians.

This week, Saslaw said he plans to push hard for stricter gun control laws when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) convenes a special session later this month.

“Now is the time to act,” said Saslaw, who is in line to become Senate Majority Leader if Democrats pick up the two seats they need to flip the chamber. “Lives are depending on it.”



From left, Democratic candidates Yasmine Taeb; Virginia state Sen. Richard L. Saslaw; and Karen Torrent. (Yasmine Taeb for Virginia/Steve Helber/AP/Karen Torrent campaign)

The senator says raising money from corporate groups and other large donors is part of his job as a party leader, noting that he distributes those funds to help other Democratic senators stay in office. The argument resonates with party activists.

“We need someone like Dick to help raise money and help get Democrats in the majority,” said Tom Johnson, 62, a member of the Fairfax County Democratic Party committee who also was at the Falls Church parade.

“To see people support someone with no credentials; it just disappoints me,” Johnson said about Taeb.

Saslaw says he’s confident that he’ll win, but is taking nothing for granted.

He is criticizing Taeb’s support for abolishing and replacing ICE, and for advocating for a single-payer health-care system — an idea supported in various versions by several Democratic presidential candidates.

“It’s foolish to think that private insurance organizations are going to disappear,” Saslaw said.

Taeb says both the federal immigration and health-care systems need to be revamped, but added that a state senator would have no control over those reforms.

“I’m not running for federal office,” said Taeb, who, among other things, has campaigned for allowing localities more control over gun laws and against Dominion’s controversial proposal to build a 600-mile natural gas pipeline through the state from West Virginia to North Carolina.

Last week, Saslaw was out soliciting voters for support in Falls Church, the skin on his right-hand knuckles worn down from what he says have been hours-long stretches of knocking on constituents’ doors. Some residents recognized him right away, while others offered noncommittal smiles.

Fotios Kokkoros, 79, admitted he has not been interested in the race and is unlikely to cast a ballot.

“My wife probably will,” he offered.

“Come on, I could use your help. You know that,” Saslaw told him, half kidding, before marching over to the next house.

Read more:

How a reshaped Virginia legislature learned to love Medicaid expansion

How Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and aides made blackface scandal even worse

In pivotal election year, Danica Roem uses spotlight to help Virginia Democrats

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news