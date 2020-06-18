On Wednesday, H. Roger Zurn Jr. (R), the county’s elected treasurer since 1996, mocked a decision by Quaker Oats to retire its Aunt Jemima pancake and cereal brand, which the company acknowledged is based on a racial stereotype.

“Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” the county treasurer posted to his Facebook timeline.

Zurn, who deleted the remark five minutes later, declined an interview request Thursday. But he posted an apology to Facebook, calling the remark “a feeble attempt at humor.”

“You have a right to be upset with me,” he wrote. “I am disappointed in myself.”

But amid the ongoing protests in the country over systemic racism that has included police brutality against African Americans, the comment caught fire, with local civil rights groups calling on Zurn to step down.

“The most egregious racist is one with power and Roger Zurn sits in a seat of power in the county, so he must be removed,” said Michelle Williams, president of the Loudoun chapter of the NAACP.

“We have an elected official here . . . who has the power to enact racist policies and racist beliefs that create disparities for black and brown people and this is something that he thinks of,” Williams said. “He’s literally sharing his view of the county that he serves.”

In a statement, the county Democratic Party detailed other remarks posted by the treasurer, including some that made light of the coronavirus pandemic with derogatory Asian-sounding names.

“Without doubt, many constituents have lost confidence in Mr. Zurn’s ability to execute the duties of his office without prejudice,” Lissa Savaglio, chairwoman of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, said in the statement.

Zurn declined to comment. A county Republican Party official did not return a message.

The incident follows a string of race-related incidents that have accompanied Loudoun’s steady transformation in recent years — a once-sleepy Republican enclave whose county board is controlled by Democrats and led by Phyllis J. Randall (At Large), Loudoun’s first African American Board of Supervisors chair.

Earlier this week, a bar owner in Ashburn was forced to stop selling T-shirts that read “Drunk Wives Matter,” a play on the “Black Lives Matter” call for justice that has fueled protests across the country — including in Loudoun — after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Last week, Loudoun School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin) was removed from his committee leadership posts after declaring during a February equity training program that “it was worse for African Americans after Reconstruction because they did not have the patronage of the master.”

Last year, a report commissioned by the county school system detailed incidents of racist bullying, in which a teacher allegedly told a U.S.-born student to go back to their country and nooses hung from trees outside another school.

And around Martin Luther King Jr. Day during the past three years, Ku Klux Klan fliers landed on the doorsteps of residents in and around Leesburg, near where the statue of Lee still stands.

Randall has said she plans to begin the public discussion about removing the Lee statue under a state law passed earlier this year that gives localities the authority to remove Confederate monuments.

“My vote will be to have it removed,” Randall told WTOP earlier this week. “It can go to a museum, it can go to a cemetery, it can go to an individual who would like it, or the Daughters of the Confederacy can reclaim their statue. I do not believe it belongs on public, taxpayer, county-owned property.”

For the first time this year, Loudoun also plans to observe Juneteenth — the day in 1865 when Union soldiers rode into Galveston, Tex., to notify enslaved black people there of the Emancipation Proclamation — as an official county holiday.

Williams said Zurn’s Facebook post will factor into a rally already planned for Sunday over racial injustice.

“We’re going to continue to call for his resignation and any other resignation of people who continue to spew those beliefs,” Williams said. “We must move quickly now to remove those people from power.”