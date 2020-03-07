The Senate’s version prevailed in committee, and both chambers voted to approve the deal. The final vote came in the Senate shortly after noon, the final day of the 2020 legislative session.
The measure now heads to Northam for his signature.
Both the House and Senate gaveled in at noon, trying to wrap up a 60-day legislative frenzy that has included many big Democratic wins. The session was the first in a generation with Democrats in control of both legislative chambers as well as the governor’s mansion.
It followed an energized November election in which Democrats continued to extend their dominance over state and local Northern Virginia politics, energized by outrage over mass shootings and antipathy toward President Trump.
Northam has already signed 149 bills into law. The measures, and hundreds of others that are on their way to his desk, will fundamentally transform the former capital of the Confederacy into a solidly blue state — a place where gun laws are tighter, LGBT and abortion rights are more expansive, and certain undocumented students are eligible for in-state college tuition.
But legislators are still hashing out differences on major pieces of legislation, including another gun-control bill that is a priority for Northam: limiting handgun purchases to one per month.
Other bills still pending would boost the minimum wage, allow localities to remove Confederate monuments, give undocumented immigrants a way to legally drive, legalize casino gambling and decriminalize marijuana, among other things.
Also in conference is the budget bill, where lawmakers are hung up on whether to freeze tuition at the state’s colleges and universities.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.