Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), right, laughs with Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne at a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday proposed essentially the same budget plan that had the House and Senate tied up in knots just two weeks ago, sticking with plans to expand Medicaid to more low-income residents.

The budget bill from Northam (D) is nearly identical to the one that outgoing governor Terry McAuliffe (D) put forward in December, including plans to let 400,000 uninsured Virginians enroll in Medicaid — no strings attached.

McAuliffe’s spending plan died March 10, when the GOP-controlled General Assembly wrapped up its 60-day session without resolving a standoff over Medicaid expansion. The Senate opposed expansion. The House supported it, although with certain strings attached, such as imposing co-pays and work requirements on enrollees.

Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government would pay 90 percent of the $2 billion-a-year cost of expanding Medicaid eligibility in Virginia. Northam’s plan would pay the state’s 10 percent share by taxing hospitals, an idea the House has embraced.

Most Senate Republicans say they fear that the federal government would renege on its part of the deal, sticking the state with the whole tab. They also voice objections to extending an entitlement program to able-bodied adults, no matter how poor.

Expansion would be available to people with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which amounts to $16,643 for an individual and $28,180 for a family of three.

Last week, Northam ordered state legislators to return to Richmond on April 11 for a special session to work out their differences and pass a budget. They need to approve a spending plan by July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

Northam’s bill calls for “clean” Medicaid expansion as McAuliffe’s had, meaning it does not include the conservative measures that had made expansion palatable to the House. Northam had been on board with those measures during the regular session. And he could be again, he said at an afternoon news conference Wednesday at a Capitol Square office building.

“I’m still willing to work with them and listen to their concerns,” Northam said.

But Northam, who had worked closely with McAuliffe on his original budget plan, said there were practical advantages to submitting more or less the same bill. It would be the quickest way to resume budget negotiations, because the House and Senate had built their own spending plans with a series of amendments to McAuliffe’s plan. They can easily pick up where they left off in negotiations if they do not have to start from scratch.

Reverting to a clean expansion plan also could provide political cover for Republican Medicaid holdouts, who could cast themselves as fiscal hawks by demanding the co-pays and work requirements in the House version.

The tactic did not work any immediate magic on Sen. Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City), the chamber’s most vocal opponent of Medicaid expansion.

“Governor Northam’s decision to effectively reintroduce Governor McAuliffe’s budget is an essential step in beginning the process of resolving the current budget impasse,” Norment said in a written statement. “That he continues to make Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion integral to that budget, and his refusal to base his plan on a more current revenue forecast, means the current standoff cannot be resolved quickly.”

House Republican leaders, who have been split on expansion, issued a statement that did not address that aspect of Northam’s budget proposal. They simply noted that his plan was “the start of a process that we are confident will lead to the adoption of a new budget long before July 1.”

House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) and other House GOP leaders did praise Northam for resisting Norment’s calls to hold off on budget talks until the state determines how Virginia tax revenue will be affected by changes in federal tax law.

“The House always takes a conservative and responsible approach to estimating revenue, and we are committed to utilizing the current revenue forecast as we craft the budget,” the House leaders said. “It would be unwise to conduct a revenue reforecast considering current economic uncertainty, recent changes in federal tax law, and the need to complete a budget as soon as possible.”

Northam’s sole change to McAuliffe’s proposal was adding a requirement that any higher-than-expected tax revenue be placed in a newly created reserve fund. The measure is intended to protect the state’s AAA bond rating. Ratings agencies have expressed concern with the state’s habit of dipping into its existing rainy day fund.

Republicans narrowly control both chambers, and most Republicans staunchly opposed Medicaid expansion for four years under McAuliffe. But opposition in the House softened after Democrats nearly took control of the chamber in November, picking up 15 seats in an anti-President Trump wave. But there has been no discernible shift in the Senate, which did not face voters last year.

