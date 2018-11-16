Del. David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, right, talks with an aide during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

BREAKING - This story will be updated

Del. David Toscano, the Virginia House minority leader, plans to resign his leadership post “in the near future,” the state Democratic party announced via Twitter on Friday.

Toscano told House Democrats Thursday night that he would run for re-election next year but step down as minority leader, a move confirmed Friday by Trevor Southerland, executive director of the caucus.

The announcement surprised many Democrats as the party made dramatic gains in state elections last year. Democrats are trying to build on their momentum and take control of the chamber in next year’s state elections, hoping to win their first majority in nearly two decades.

Toscano, a lawyer, was first elected to the leadership position by his colleagues in 2011. During much of that time, Democrats had been badly outnumbered in the 100-seat chamber.

But the GOP’s 2-to-1 advantage nearly disappeared in 2017 in elections widely viewed as a rebuke to President Trump. That left Republicans in control the chamber by a mere two seats.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2017 elections, when the outcome of several close races was undetermined, it appeared that Toscano might ascend to House speaker, one of the most powerful posts in state government.

But Republicans held onto control by a margin of 51 to 49 and the speakership went to Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights).

All 100 seats in the chamber are up for elections next year. Democrats will try to pick up the two seats necessary to take control of the House while Republicans are hoping to take back some seats..

The timing of Toscano’s departure was uncertain, but Southerland said Toscano was expected to relinquish the role by the end of the General Assembly session that beings in January.

He attempted to leave the post once before, in 2015, when he said he wanted to spend more time with his family. But quickly changed his mind and was re-elected leader.

“The progress we’ve made in the House is due in no small part to his efforts, and we’ll forever be grateful for his leadership. We look forward to his continued service in the House and our Caucus,” party officials wrote on Friday.