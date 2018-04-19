Nick Freitas, a Virginia state legislator battling two fellow Republicans for the right to take on Sen. Tim Kaine in November, raised nearly $350,000 in the first three months of this year.

The amount is comparable to the $388,312 that Corey Stewart — perceived as the GOP front-runner since he nearly beat Ed Gillespie in last year’s gubernatorial primary — raised in the second half of 2017, after jumping into the Senate race in July.

Stewart, a Trumpian provocateur and chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, did not immediately make his most recent finance report available. Nor did a third contender, E.W. Jackson, a firebrand Chesapeake minister who was his party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2013.

Without figures from Stewart and Jackson, it is unclear how Freitas’s fundraising stacks up in the Republican race, which will be decided in a June 12 primary. The three face off in a televised debate Thursday night at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

“U.S. Senate Candidate Nick Freitas Blows Past Fundraising Expectations,” his campaign said in a release.

“This campaign is being driven by the grass roots,” Freitas, a state delegate and former Green Beret said in the release. “With 5,373 individual donors, giving an average of $63.97, the men and women of Virginia have found a candidate who has a history of sharing their values in the General Assembly and will bring the fight to Tim Kaine’s liberal agenda.”

Whoever wins the nomination is likely to be massively outspent by Kaine, a former governor and his party’s candidate for vice president in 2016. He announced last week that he had raised more than $2 million, from 13,918 individual contributions, in the first quarter of 2018. He had more than $10 million on hand heading into April.

Freitas (Culpeper), who officially announced his bid in January, took in $343,712 in the first quarter of the year and had more than $250,000 on hand, his campaign told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Stewart had $175,270 on hand at the end of December, the last fundraising report that was available online.

Campaign finance reports were due Sunday, but the Senate maintains an “archaic” paper-based system that can delay online release of the information for weeks, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.