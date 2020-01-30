Also Thursday, the Christiansburg Police Department announced it had launched an internal investigation into the agency’s encounter with Del. Chris Hurst (D-Montgomery) last weekend.

AD

Hurst was pulled over about 2 a.m. Sunday after an officer saw his vehicle swerving and exceeding the speed limit, according to a statement issued by the town.

AD

“When the officer approached the driver, he noticed that the driver’s eyes were red and he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle,” the statement said.

Hurst submitted to three field sobriety tests and a preliminary field breath test, in which his blood alcohol level registered 0.085, slightly above the legal limit of 0.08. That type of breath test is “an investigative tool” that is not admissible in court, the town release said.

He was allowed to leave without charges, with his girlfriend at the wheel.

AD

“The officer determined that by the time Hurst was brought into the magistrate’s office for a formal breathalyzer test– which is the only admissible test in court – Hurst would be under the legal limit,” the town release said. “Because of this, along with Hurst’s overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, the officer released Hurst without charging him. The officer was aware that Hurst is a delegate, but neither the officer nor Hurst mentioned this fact at any time during the encounter.”

AD

Under the Virginia constitution, state senators and delegates cannot be arrested during the legislative session except in cases of treason, a felony, or a breach of peace. The provision is intended to ensure that the legislature’s work is not interrupted.

“Neither the officer nor Hurst mentioned this law, but the officer was aware of the law’s existence, because it’s taught during the police academy,” the town’s release said. “This provision of the State Constitution makes it highly unlikely that Hurst could have been prosecuted in court even if he had been arrested.”

AD

The immunity provision, though fairly obscure, drew attention earlier this month, when a the legislature’s Joint Rules Committee banned guns from the state Capitol. The ban applies to legislators as well as the public, but Capitol Police said the immunity provision would likely prevent them from taking action against legislators who violate the ban.

AD

In an apology posted online to his constituents, Hurst called his decision to drink and drive “a grave mistake” and said he deserved no special treatment as a legislator.

“It has been brought up that sitting members of the General Assembly cannot be charged with crimes while they are in session,” he wrote on Facebook. “While true, I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. I never avoid responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions. I am not above the law.”

AD

Hurst is a former local TV news anchor who first won office in 2017. He got into politics after his girfriend at the time, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker, was fatally shot on live television in 2015.

Reeves did not mention Hurst as he proposed the amendment, but said in an interview later that the episode alerted him to the immunity issue.

AD