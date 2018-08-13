RICHMOND — State investigators found no evidence of abuse at a publicly owned center for juvenile immigrant detainees near Staunton, but they recommend changes — ranging from better training on the use of restraints to more cheerful paint color on the walls.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who announced the findings Monday, ordered the probe in June in response to a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of youth held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

The suit asserts that the center’s detainees — undocumented immigrants between the ages of 10 and 17 — have faced “violence by staff, abusive and excessive use of seclusion and restraints, and the denial of necessary mental health care.”

Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, which investigated along with Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, asked Child Protective Services to look into two potential cases of abuse or neglect. But CPS ultimately found no evidence to support those allegations. Juvenile Justice staff did, however, recommend improving the center through better training and physical upgrades.

“I applaud the quick and comprehensive examination conducted by the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Social Services, and encourage the facility to heed their recommendations,” said Northam, a pediatric neurologist. “The safety of every child being held there is of the utmost importance.”

The center, owned and operated by several counties and cities in the region, holds juvenile offenders for the local court system as well as immigrant detainees on behalf of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement. At the time of the investigation, it held 22 ORR detainees.

The center issued a news release Monday saying it “welcomes the conclusions of today’s report ... which found no instances of abuse, neglect or mistreatment of youth at the center.” It also said that it “embraces the recommendations of the report.”

The lawsuit, filed last October in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia, was brought by the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. Officials there did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit alleges that detainees had been locked in their rooms for 12 to 14 hours per day, given inadequate food and been forced to use the toilet under the view of guards. One teenage detainee claimed he was tied to a chair and beaten by staffers after getting into a fight with a juvenile offender. Another said he was handcuffed and forced to his knees after failing to leave a book in his room when he went to class.

Investigators said none of the detainees interviewed “had knowledge of the use of the restraint chair,” although in two cases, staff had been disciplined for using an “unapproved physical restraint technique.”

Recommendations include hiring more bilingual employeees and giving staff better training, including in the use of a “restraint chair and spit guards” — hoods that can be placed on a detainee’s head to prevent spitting or biting.

Investigators also recommend a makeover — with new or rearranged furniture and better paint colors — to make the center more “developmentally appropriate” for young detainees “with high rates of trauma.”