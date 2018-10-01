Virginia’s Republican Party is seeking to use the controversy connected to Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to get out the vote against Sen. Tim Kaine, albeit without directly mentioning his controversial challenger, Corey A. Stewart.

In a fundraising letter sent to voters last week, party chairman Jack Wilson cites the slim Republican majority in the Senate as a chief reason to oust Kaine (D) on Nov. 6, calling the week-long FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh a “desperate” attempt to keep President Trump from leaving his mark on the Supreme Court.

“We must do everything possible to keep our Republican majority by defeating Senator Kaine and electing a Senator who will stand up for Virginia values and support Constitutional Conservatives on the bench,” Wilson wrote in the letter.

[Trailing in cash and polls, Republican Stewart tries to rebrand in Senate race]

John March, the state Republican Party’s spokesman, didn’t immediately comment on the omission.

Nonetheless, it underscores the sensitivity that party leaders feel regarding Stewart, who has repeatedly attacked the Republican establishment and has trafficked in controversy since he launched a failed bid for governor last year.

[A quick visual guide to controversial things Corey Stewart has said and done]

In a poll this month by the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg that showed Kaine leading by nearly 20 points, just 73 percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for Stewart, while 15 percent said they would vote for Kaine.

Meanwhile, several Republicans running for House seats in Virginia have steered clear of Stewart’s campaign, preferring not to appear with him on the campaign trail or even, in some cases, locate their candidate booths near his at public events.

[Stewart’s supporters close to home ask: Where is the Corey we know?]

Stewart played down the omission, saying the state party has begun increasing its support of his candidacy.

“The truth is RPV has been very helpful to us; we’re working hand in glove,” Stewart said, citing a joint fundraising agreement, volunteers recruited by the party to help knock on voters’ doors and voter data shared by the state party.

“We’re working very closely together,” Stewart said.