Loudoun County Supervisor Ron Meyer (R) plans to run for the Virginia state Senate seat being vacated by one of the legislature’s most vocal conservatives, promising to be “laser focused” on transportation instead of the social issues that have animated retiring Sen. Richard H. Black (R-Loudoun).

“The reasons I am planning to run are to stop high tolls, continue building Greenway alternatives, and start building Route 50 alternatives,” Meyer said in a written statement. “With bills being submitted this week — including one by the likely Democratic nominee, Delegate John Bell — to raise tolls and guarantee profits for the Dulles Greenway, concerned citizens want a champion who will oppose this deal and is already delivering results against high tolling.”

Meyer, 29, told The Washington Post on Monday that he will make a formal announcement later this week.

He is seeking to succeed Black, 74, who announced last week that he would not run for reelection in November. The decorated Vietnam veteran got his start in politics in the late 1990s by leading the charge against unfiltered Internet access at Loudoun libraries. He has championed conservative social causes ever since and was particularly known for his opposition to abortion. He gained notice more recently for twice visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in April 2016 and September 2018.

[Virginia legislator who twice met Bashar al-Assad will not seek reelection]

The Syrian leader has been accused of war crimes for his forces’ assaults on civilians, including with chemical weapons, in the country’s brutal civil war. Black considers Assad a protector of Syrian Christians and a buffer against Islamic extremism. He has suggested that the chemical weapons attacks were either staged or perpetrated by Turkey and al-Qaeda with the aim of triggering a U.S. strike on Syria.



Loudoun County Supervisor Ron Meyer (R) will run for the state Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard H. Black. (Loudoun County/Loudoun County)

[Meet the Virginia state senator who sat down with Assad]

Virginia Republicans, who have not won statewide since 2009 and control both the state House and Senate by a mere two seats, are looking for ways to avoid continued losses in the suburbs in November, when all 140 House and Senate seats will be on the ballot. Black’s retirement gives the GOP the opportunity to nominate a moderate with more appeal to crucial swing voters, although some political scientists think that could alienate social conservatives who regarded Black as their champion.

Asked whether his pitch was intentionally different from Black’s, Meyer said: “I’m running as myself. I’ve been in office the last three years. I’m not a social warrior. I’m focused on transportation and that’s my biggest issue. Every other issue matters, but . . . this is stuff that people hit every day. I think, frankly, the region deserves someone who is laser focused on this stuff.”

[Dulles Toll Road upgrade could foreshadow congestion priced tolling]

At least two other Republicans have said they are considering bids: former Republican delegate David Ramadan and Loudoun supervisor Matthew Letourneau. Three Democrats are running: Del. John J. Bell (Loudoun); activist Jasmine Moawad-Barrientos; and Lucero Wiley, a financial adviser.