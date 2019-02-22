Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) gestures during the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — Republicans will invite two women who have accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) of sexual assault to testify before lawmakers, despite Democrats’ objections that it would turn into a “political, partisan show.”

The move came one day after House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) criticized Democrats for resisting his efforts to launch a bipartisan investigation into the accusations against Fairfax.

Del. Rob Bell (R-Albermarle) rose on the House floor shortly after noon on Friday and said the body had “a duty to investigate.” He said the House Courts of Justice committee will schedule a hearing but did not provide a date. And he said Fairfax would be invited to testify, along with the two women.

Cox originally proposed a 10-person investigative committee — with five Republicans, five Democrats and limited subpoena power — to look into claims by Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson that Fairfax sexually assaulted them years ago. The lieutenant governor has emphatically denied those claims and said the encounters were consensual.

Both of his accusers have asked the General Assembly for the opportunity to publicly testify.

Bell said two weeks had passed since the women had made “very specific and detailed allegations that they had been sexually assaulted by lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax. Governor Fairfax has denied these allegations. They’re obviously extraordinary and extremely serious. We tried to work diligently with our colleagues across the aisle to create a bipartisan way to investigate. Proposed a special subcommittee that would have been five-five – five Republicans, five Democrats – to hear testimony, issue subpoenas, conduct the investigation. That was declined.”



House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), left, and House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) during an impromptu press conference in the Capitol rotunda. They called for the legislature to conducting an investigation of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D). (Bob Brown/AP)

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) confirmed that she and other Democratic leaders had met with Cox but said that they were concerned that an investigative panel could impede possible criminal investigations.

“Nobody wants this to turn into a political, partisan show,” Filler-Corn said.

She also said she was wary of agreeing to the formation of the committee without more details in writing. “We asked for the specifics: ‘What are you talking about? What would this look like? How would this be done?’ ”

Cox originally proposed a special subcommittee of the House Courts of Justice Committee, which could hear testimony from witnesses. He said the findings could form the basis for impeachment, but he cautioned against calling the panel an “impeachment committee” because that might not be the outcome.



Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), left, and House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), right, questioned the wisdom of a legislative investigation. (Bob Brown/AP)

Republicans, who hold a slim majority in both chambers of the legislature, would need bipartisan cooperation for any investigative effort, Cox said, for the public to have faith in the outcome.

But absent cooperation from Democrats, Cox said he would go forward with another format.

Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson accused Fairfax of assaulting her in 2000, while they were students at Duke University.

Fairfax has called the allegations a smear campaign against him. Both women went public with their accusations at a moment when Fairfax appeared to be on the cusp of ascending to the governorship.

Democrats and Republicans alike were calling on Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to step down after revelations of a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page and his admission that he darkened his cheeks with shoe polish that year while dressed as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

Fairfax would have become governor if Northam had resigned, an option the governor initially considered but then dismissed.

Democrats and Republicans were more restrained when Tyson stepped forward with her accusation, with most saying the lieutenant governor deserved due process.

They also held their fire when yet another scandal unfolded: Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), who had called on Northam to resign, admitted that he had dressed in blackface as a college freshman.

But after Watson stepped forward with the second accusation, Democratic Party leaders quickly called for Fairfax to resign. He has said repeatedly that he will not step down and wants the FBI or others to investigate the accusations.

In polls conducted since the scandals broke, voters have been split over whether Fairfax should resign.

Asked about Cox’s proposal for a bipartisan investigative committee, Fairfax spokeswoman Lauren Burke said the lieutenant governor remains in favor of a “nonpolitical investigation.”

“It would be extraordinary and unprecedented to initiate a General Assembly inquiry about matters that are better left to law enforcement,” Burke said.

The back and forth between Cox and Filler-Corn over the attempt to create a panel led to dueling news conferences later Thursday in the Capitol.

Cox’s spokesman, Parker Slaybaugh, handed reporters copies of a joint statement that he said Filler-Corn had asked Cox to sign last week.

“It is our view that it is impossible for the General Assembly to conduct a thorough and credible investigation and impeachment process that is fair to Dr. Tyson and Ms. Watson and to the Lieutenant Governor, consistent with the Assembly’s constitutional duties, at this time,” the letter said.

Cox refused to sign, Slaybaugh said.

Filler-Corn, who stepped up to the cameras immediately after Cox, acknowledged that the statement had been drafted by Democrats but insisted that it did not mean they were ruling out a legislative investigation.

“They [Republicans] seem to think that they have ideas as to how this could transpire,” Filler-Corn said. “We have yet to see the details. So until we know, we cannot make a decision ourselves.”

