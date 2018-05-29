Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City), right, listens to his co-chairman of the Senate Finance committee, Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R-Augusta) during a briefing on the Virginia state budget on May 14. (Bob Brown/AP)

On the eve of an anticipated state Senate vote to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. tried an obscure procedural tactic Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to stop expansion, but he was outmaneuvered by a fellow Republican.

The moves and countermoves that played out at Tuesday’s meeting of the state’s Senate Finance Committee were worthy of chess grandmasters.

First, the committee rejected a plan by Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R-Augusta) to add up to 400,000 uninsured Virginians to the federal-state health insurance program.

Then, it passed a state budget that did not expand Medicaid, but Norment (James City) knew that move alone would not thwart expansion in the closely divided full Senate when it meets Wednesday. Democrats, with help from Hanger and at least one other pro-expansion Republican, appear to have the votes to amend the bill on the floor Wednesday so that it matches Hanger’s plan.

So Norment, who is regarded as a master parliamentarian, attempted a last-ditch maneuver in the committee meeting. He asked to repeat the vote on Hanger’s plan.

That sort of do-over is not uncommon, particularly after a legislator makes a mistake when voting and wants to correct the record. But the reason here was unclear. Puzzled senators asked why Norment wanted the second vote.

“We do it all the time,” was Norment’s only explanation.

Sen. Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax County) was suspicious. There are rules against reviving measures that have already been twice defeated. It can be done, but that requires a unanimous vote.

“If you defeat these again,” Saslaw said, referring to Hanger’s proposed amendments to the budget bill, “we’re not going to run into a situation where it was twice rejected and, therefore, can’t be considered on the floor?”

Norment wasn’t saying.

Norment and Hanger are co-chairmen of the finance committee who take turns presiding over meetings. On Tuesday, Hanger happened to be wielding the gavel, and he seemed momentarily flummoxed by Norment’s move.

“I’m thinking about this in terms of the parliamentary maneuver,” Hanger said.

Norment drolly replied: “I have never been accused of that.”

It looked as if Norment might have found yet another way to delay, if not sink, expansion. Norment and other expansion foes have stalled for weeks, apparently hoping that a looming budget deadline might cause their opponents to cave. The state needs a budget by July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

But Sen. George L. Barker (D-Alexandria) piped up with a parliamentary inquiry: Since the vote on Hanger’s plan, the committee had passed an alternative plan. Was it proper to bring up the first one again?

Hanger did not hesitate.

“I think you have a valid point, and Senator Norment, I rule your attempt out of order,” Hanger said. “Meeting’s adjourned.”

Hanger brought down the gavel, and it was all over.

Norment, who looked stunned, left the meeting room.

“I knew exactly where he was headed,” said Saslaw, a veteran legislator. “I didn’t just arrive here from Mars.”

Under the Affordable Care Act championed by President Barack Obama, Washington allowed states to open their Medicaid rolls to people making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $16,643 for an individual. The federal government has pledged to pay at least 90 percent of the cost, which in Virginia would amount to about $2 billion a year.

Thirty-one states, including Maryland, and the District accepted the offer. But Virginia, which has one of the nation’s most frugal Medicaid programs, refused. Republicans controlling the House and Senate said they feared that the federal government would withdraw its support and leave the state picking up the cost.

In a surprising about-face, the House supported expansion this year after Republicans nearly lost control of the chamber after the November election. But the Senate, which did not face voters last year, remained opposed during the 60-day regular session that concluded March 10.

The impasse prevented the legislature from passing a budget plan, so Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called them into a special budget session. And in recent weeks, opposition in the Senate has weakened.

Hanger has supported expansion for years but initially objected to some of the specifics of the House plan. He has since worked out a compromise with House Appropriations Committee Chairman S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk). Sen. Frank W. Wagner (R-Virginia Beach) has also come out in favor of expansion — enough support in the full Senate to approve Medicaid expansion by a 21-to-19 margin.