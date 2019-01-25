RICHMOND — Supreme Court of Virginia Justice Elizabeth McClanahan on Friday announced plans to retire in September, creating an opportunity for the Republican-controlled legislature to install its pick on the state’s high court.

McClanahan, 59, has served on the seven-member court since 2011, when she became the fourth female justice in its history. Prior to that, she had served as a chief deputy state attorney general and a member of the Court of Appeals.

Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate will elect her replacement. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) can make a recess appointment only if the legislature is not in session, and those appointments are subject to the legislature’s approval once it reconvenes.

The General Assembly is in the midst of its 46-day annual session. Even if legislators did not agree on a replacement before the end of that session, Northam still could not make an appointment because the House and Senate have never officially gaveled out of two special sessions called last year, one on the state budget and the other on redistricting.