Valerie Ruth Ball, 77, of Arlington, died on April 8 at Virginia Hospital Center after developing covid-19 at a nursing home during what her family thought would be a short stay.

A native of British Columbia, Valerie — known as “Val” — moved in her mid-20s to the Washington area with a friend from Montreal to work at the International Monetary Fund.

During her 30-year career at the IMF, she rose from typist to administrative assistant, a trajectory that allowed her to travel the world.

“Malta, Yugoslavia, New Zealand, Barcelona, Fiji,” Jacqueline said, ticking off the stamps in expired European Union passports she found among her mother’s things.

Val married Jack Ball in 1971. In the 1980s, they moved with Jacqueline, their only child, to the Mosby Woods community in Fairfax County, where they stayed for decades. Val and Jack divorced in 2009.

About four years ago, Jacqueline persuaded her mother to move into an apartment in the same building where she lives in Arlington — a compromise that kept the older Ball out of an independent-living facility, yet acknowledged that it was becoming too much for her to live in a house alone.

“She was fiercely independent, and I know where I get my streak from,” said her daughter, 44.

After retiring from the IMF, Val worked for a few years at the Stone House, a behavioral health office in Falls Church, before dedicating herself full time to travel and hobbies.

The mother-daughter duo traveled constantly: the Grand Canyon; Sarasota, Fla.; Las Vegas; and St. Michaels, Md. The destination hardly mattered as long as they were together, exploring.

An avid Washington Redskins fan, Valerie had a crush on Patrick Mahomes, once a backup quarterback for the team, and threw a Super Bowl party every year, even as her health declined.

She was hospitalized in late February to treat congestive heart failure. When she was ready to be released, she went to the Jefferson nursing home in Arlington to recuperate.

Despite their close relationship, Jacqueline has learned things about her mother since her death. She was intrigued to find among her belongings a photo from the 1960s of a handsome man, who is not her father, visiting the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.

“The one that got away?” she wondered.

As well as taking her mother, the coronavirus has robbed Jacqueline of the ability to mourn her in person with relatives and loved ones, who could have possibly filled in the gaps in Val’s life story.

“That part has been really hard,” she said, “not to be able to have those moments with family and friends. … The grieving process is very delayed. It will hit us months later.”