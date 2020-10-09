This extraordinary special session has now gone on longer than the 46-day regular session set to begin in January. The slow pace is a product of both caution and ambition as Democratic leaders tackle such big issues as overhauling police oversight while wrestling with the logistics of legislating during a pandemic.

“We all obviously expected and hoped that this session would be shorter, but on the other hand, we also recognize that the most important thing is to get it right,” said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who has been the only lawmaker inside the state Capitol as the House convenes virtual sessions on Zoom. Most delegates log in from home.

The Senate has continued meeting in person in a conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia that allows them to sit a safe distance apart. But the rental space isn’t always available. This week the Senate was booted on Thursday and Friday to make way for a wedding party, adding another week to the budget process.

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) blamed Republicans for that delay, saying their refusal to waive certain procedural steps prevented part of the budget process from being done before the wedding.

“It’s usually a formality and it has cost us a lot of days,” Saslaw said, complaining that his GOP colleagues also make too many long speeches. “If that crowd had been at Philadelphia 200 years ago, we’d still be under the British.”

But Republicans say the new Democratic majority has bitten off too much by adding criminal justice and social issues onto the agenda.

“The supposed purpose of the special session was to deal with the budget and that wasn’t even brought up for a vote until day 46,” said Sen. Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover), who is GOP caucus chairman.

“In my opinion, it’s misplaced priorities,” said Del. Jason S. Miyares (R-Virginia Beach). “You have a certain level of inexperience on the other side of the aisle that has only dealt with ideas and not reality. . . . The nitty-gritty of legislating can be difficult.”

Democrats say the times demanded broader action. Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who called the special budget session, urged lawmakers to also take up pandemic relief and police oversight.

After a summer of protests over police violence against African Americans, “all of a sudden these were key issues that needed to be addressed,” Filler-Corn said.

So far the House and Senate have yet to resolve their differences on most of the major criminal justice legislation, such as barring police use of chokeholds, establishing citizen oversight panels, limiting police use of military gear and expunging criminal convictions from someone’s record.

Both chambers have passed versions of those measures and they’re being hashed out in conference committees.

Bills dealing with broad social justice or pandemic relief issues have advanced more quickly. They make up the majority of the 27 bills that Northam has already signed into law during the special session — an unusually high output. Most General Assembly special sessions deal with a single topic, such as last year’s session on gun control. Republicans who controlled the legislature at the time shut that one down after only 90 minutes.

Measures signed this time around include establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday, extending a short-term compensation program to help people who see their working hours reduced, and allowing the governor to purchase personal protective gear such as masks and gowns on behalf of private entities such as nursing homes.

Another bill signed into law creates a civil penalty for violating an executive order of the governor. That’s intended to make it easier to enforce Northam’s pandemic-related restrictions, which otherwise carried only criminal penalties that officials have been reluctant to impose.

Northam also signed identical measures passed by the House and Senate to limit the legal liability of hospice or long-term care facilities if they lack the resources to treat someone suffering from covid-19.

But dealing with the state’s pandemic-stricken budget has been the single greatest contributor to the drawn-out legislative session. The new Democratic majorities had been proud of their $135 billion, two-year spending plan when they passed it in March. Then the pandemic hit, and Northam put a freeze on all new spending.

Priorities such as raises for teachers and state employees went out the window, along with social programs and huge deposits to the state’s reserve funds. In August, Northam proposed keeping most of that new spending frozen.

The House and Senate always take different approaches to a governor’s budget, but this time negotiations were hampered by virus-related safety measures, which prevented lawmakers from huddling in a room together as usual to hash things out.

Each chamber finally passed separate versions of the budget last week. Their differences are not enormous: The House would restore a $150 million deposit in the state’s reserve fund, the Senate would not; the Senate would restore more money to health-related initiatives than the House.

But both propose using federal Cares Act coronavirus-relief funding for several expenses related to the pandemic, and both identify areas of spending, such as raises for teachers, that they would make “contingent” on improvements to state revenue.

Northam has warned lawmakers that he takes a dim view of those approaches, saying that he needs flexibility to use federal relief money as the virus emergency dictates and that “contingency” spending restricts future options.

Leaders in both the House and Senate bristled this week at Northam’s threat that he might not sign their budget. “We’re the appropriators, he’s the signer. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Saslaw said.

But he and Filler-Corn said negotiators were nearing a deal and that they were confident something could be worked out that the governor would sign.

Another item that prolonged budget debate is a difference between Senate and House Democrats on the proposed constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan redistricting commission that’s on the ballot this fall.

Most House Democrats oppose the measure, saying it fails to take politics out of redistricting and doesn’t protect racial equity, while Senate Democrats support it as a way to prevent gerrymandering.

The Senate put language supporting the amendment into its budget. House Democrats have insisted that the language come out. Several Democrats with knowledge of negotiations said the Senate appears likely to concede that point for the sake of advancing the budget.

Even if agreement is reached by the beginning of the week, both chambers still have to go through an official approval process that could take until the end of October.

Which leaves Virginia’s part-time lawmakers on the hook. Miyares, a lawyer, said he had a judge ask him the other day when the session would wrap up so they could schedule a court hearing.