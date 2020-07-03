Former House majority leader Eric Cantor had represented the district for seven terms before losing the 2014 GOP nomination to Brat, a tea party darling and hard-line Freedom Caucus member. Brat held the seat for two terms, and President Trump won the district by about 7 points in 2016.

But the district grew more blue the following year, when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) won the onetime GOP stronghold of Chesterfield, a suburb of Richmond, setting the stage for Spanberger’s narrow victory.

“The suburbs were the mainstay of the Republican Party in Virginia for years,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “It’s gone through quite a transformation since the 2000s.”

Two of the six Republicans competing in the nominating convention are state lawmakers: Nicholas J. Freitas, a former Army Green Beret, and John J. McGuire III, a former Navy SEAL. Among the others, Andrew Knaggs, a former Defense Department official in the Trump administration, and Tina Ramirez, founder of an international nonprofit, have raised the most money and have the strongest campaign organizations. Peter Greenwald, a retired Navy commander and high school teacher, and Jason Roberge, a Coast Guard veteran, round out the field.

The 7th District runs from Culpeper through Chesterfield and Henrico County down to rural Southside Virginia. Analysts say Republicans must convince voters in the district who may be turned off by President Trump that they should still vote for a Republican for Congress over Spanberger.

So far, Freitas and McGuire have jousted over their votes in the House of Delegates and embraced Trump, a strategy that analysts say could hurt them in the fall, depending on how residents feel about the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Independent rating agencies say the district will be a toss-up or lean Democrat in the November, and national parties and political action committees have already reserved millions of dollars in airtime for campaign ads.

“When affluent white suburbs and rural areas turn Democratic, there’s something really wrong with the Republican Party, and they need to find a way to recapture those voters,” Rozell said. “They have not done a good job of that in this district.”

Freitas, 40, has gained a national following for his libertarian views and incendiary floor speeches in Richmond, endearing him to Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.).

A three-term state delegate from Culpeper, he enlisted in the Army after high school, rose to the Special Forces and served two combat tours in Iraq. He left the military in 2010 and works as a consultant.

McGuire said Freitas leads in the money race because of special-interest cash, thanks to an endorsement from the fiscally conservative Club for Growth. In contrast, McGuire says, he has raised money from individual donors.

In response, Freitas said: “When you look at the organizations that have endorsed me, they’re all conservative organizations and that’s what we need to win the district. . . . That’s something to be proud of, not something to be ashamed of.”

Freitas sought the 2018 nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine (D) but lost to Corey Stewart. His 2019 race for a third term in the General Assembly was among the most closely watched in the state because he failed to file key documents to register for the ballot, forcing him to launch a costly write-in campaign.

That effort was bankrolled by GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein of Illinois, who donated $500,000 and helped Freitas win by double digits.

Despite hiring — and then firing — a lawyer specifically to avoid a repeat of the paperwork problem, Freitas missed the registration deadline again this year. State elections officials will decide Tuesday whether to grant him an extension.

McGuire said the error shows Freitas isn’t capable of running a successful congressional campaign. “If you think you’re going to beat Spanberger and be unprofessional and disorganized, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

Freitas and McGuire, or their allies, have traded accusations of being too liberal on social issues important to the GOP base, attacks that each campaign calls unfair and distorted.

A mailer from the Protect Freedom PAC, which is affiliated with Freitas ally Paul, suggested McGuire was “pro-abortion,” an allegation Freitas later acknowledged was incorrect.

McGuire’s campaign, in turn, accused Freitas of voting to legalize marijuana because he backed legislation that would decriminalize possession of a small amount of the drug.

“If the only way you can win is by trashing your fellow Republican, well, that doesn’t really speak well,” Freitas said.

McGuire, 51, was born and raised in Henrico, lives in Goochland and represents a district located completely within the 7th District, which he argues gives him an advantage over Freitas. He joined the Navy and served as a SEAL for a decade before returning to Virginia, where he founded a fitness company called SEAL Team PT.

He earned national attention last year for helping a Vietnam veteran and constituent win approval from his homeowners association to fly an American flag on a 20-foot flagpole.

Knaggs, 45, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, trained for the Army Special Forces and was twice deployed to Iraq before going to law school. In 2017 he joined the Trump administration as a deputy assistant defense secretary responsible for special operations policies, with a focus on counterterrorism, irregular warfare and information operations.

“I will stand for President Trump in fighting for the people, and we need that more than ever,” Knaggs said.

Knaggs, who moved to Henrico from Fairfax County in September, notes on his campaign website that he is a “first-generation American,” born in New York to a Haitian father and Barbadian mother, both of whom became naturalized citizens.

Ramirez, 41, grew up in Powhatan, left Virginia to earn master’s degrees in education and international human rights and then moved to D.C. She helped start the bipartisan Congressional International Religious Freedom Caucus and later worked to support the Hobby Lobby case, in which the Supreme Court ruled that companies could opt out of covering contraceptives for women if doing so would violate their religious beliefs.

She returned to the Richmond area seven years ago to start her nonprofit, Hardwired Global, and lives in Chesterfield with her young daughter. Ramirez says growing up in a diverse family, as the granddaughter of Mexican and Czech immigrants, fueled her desire to work across the world.

A first-time candidate, she railed against a political process she said has left party insiders squabbling over voting details.

The convention, originally set for April 25, was postponed after party officials sued for more time to navigate Northam’s ban on large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. About 4,000 of the 5,200 registered delegates are expected to travel to the exhibition hall at Meadow Event Park for a “walk-up” convention, party officials said.

According to basic rules adopted by the committee Thursday, delegates will walk through the hall to cast ballots in a first round of voting and retreat to their cars or outside to await the results. Subsequent rounds of balloting will be held until one candidate receives a majority of votes.

Physical distancing and mask requirements will be imposed, per Northam’s statewide orders, and county sheriffs will be on hand to enforce the rules.

Neither Greenwald nor Roberge have the war chest or campaign operations to rival the other candidates. Each had raised less than $15,000 by the end of March, when the latest GOP financial reports were due.

Freitas had raised $627,078 by the end of the first quarter, compared with $318,222 for McGuire, $311,425 for Ramirez and $138,473 for Knaggs, reports show.

The next reports are due Monday. Freitas says he has raised about $1 million and McGuire says his war chest is approaching $750,000.

Spanberger has outpaced all of them, raising $4.3 million. She had $3.5 million in cash as of early June.

As a Naval Science instructor, Greenwald says on his website that he teaches his students to “Strive to promote patriotism and to become an informed and responsible citizen.”