While Virginia’s elections website tells voters that the window for absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 3 election has closed, the “citizens portal” section of the website still allows such applications to be submitted.

AD

AD

On Wednesday, Virginia election officials said the confusion stems from the fact that voters in the state are allowed to fill out an “annual absentee ballot application” every year.

That means anyone who requested an absentee ballot after Oct. 23, the state deadline for the Nov. 3 election, wouldn’t get a ballot for the presidential election, but would still be able to receive a ballot for any special election held after Nov. 3. No such special elections are currently scheduled, according to the state website.

“We remind all voters that the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was 5 p.m. on Friday, October 23,” Andrea Gaines, spokesperson for the state department of elections, said. “Anyone who wishes to vote before Election Day must now vote in person at the voter registration office or, if applicable, a satellite office.”

AD

AD

Gaines would not say how many voters have used the state website since last Friday to apply for absentee ballots.

Local election officials said they have had to deny the applications they’ve received after Oct. 23, then contact the voters to let them know that they need to cast their ballots in person.

The process has added an extra layer of work for officials during an election where the turnout for early voting has reached record levels, with local officials anticipating that the tens of thousands of absentee ballots expected to arrive will delay the final tallies in the presidential contest and several congressional races.

Several local election officials said they’ve urged the state department of elections to make it more clear on its website that the deadline has passed — so far without success.