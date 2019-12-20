Gun rights advocates say more than 110 Virginia localities have passed some form of the resolutions, which say that local agencies will not enforce any gun restrictions that they deem to be unconstitutional.

Many advocates call the proclamations a symbolic way to speak up for rural values. But as the movement has gathered momentum, some communities have talked of forming a militia and actively resisting the state’s authority.

The sanctuary phenomenon began last year in the western part of the United States. It ignited in Virginia after the Nov. 5 elections, when Democrats won majorities in both the House of Delegates and state Senate and pledged to pass gun restrictions that Republicans have blocked for years.

Gun control became a major issue in Virginia after a May 31 mass shooting in which a gunman killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has called on the legislature to enact a package of eight gun-restricting measures, including universal background checks; banning assault-style weapons; requiring owners to report lost or stolen guns; and a “red flag law” allowing authorities to temporarily seize firearms from someone deemed a threat.

Herring’s opinion, issued in response to a request from Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk), says that “the scale of the gun violence epidemic is staggering; over 10,000 Virginians have been killed by gun violence since 2007.”

He notes that the state constitution establishes that all localities are subject to the authority of the General Assembly, and that Virginia’s status as a “Dillon-rule” state means localities only have the power specifically granted to them by the legislature.

“Neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis,” Herring writes. He adds that “localities and local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact.”

Northam said in a recent interview that he hopes various stakeholders will sit down and find areas of agreement to help reduce gun violence. “I’m confident the pieces of legislation we’re proposing... are constitutional,” Northam said. “They will save lives and make Virginia safer, and so I’m confident that our law enforcement agencies will enforce constitutional laws.”

