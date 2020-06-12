Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a temporary injunction on Monday to prevent the state from taking any action to remove the statue for 10 days. Herring (D) said his office was not informed of that hearing and only learned of it when questioned by the media.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced last week that he would remove the Lee statue, which towers 60 feet over Richmond’s Monument Avenue, and put it in storage. The action was partly in response to ongoing demonstrations over police brutality against African Americans nationwide, but Richmond has struggled for years over its Confederate iconography.

The injunction was sought by William C. Gregory, who contends in a lawsuit that the state promised to “affectionately protect” the statue when it annexed the land it stands on from Henrico County. The suit identifies Gregory as a great-grandson of a couple who were signatories to the deed.

Herring’s office said Friday that lawyers for Gregory had called on Thursday afternoon saying they wanted to get the injunction extended, and then called back moments later with the judge on the phone.

“No court reporter was present, and counsel for Defendants objected to having an extemporaneous hearing without proper notice or a court reporter,” Herring’s office said in its filing Friday.

While parties bringing suit are not required to issue notice for a hearing on a temporary injunction, Herring said the state almost always gets advance warning in such cases. “Given the significance of this matter to our Commonwealth’s history,” he argues in Friday’s filing, the state should get 12 hours notice of any future hearing and a court reporter should be present.

Joseph Blackburn, the lawyer for Gregory, also filed a letter with the court alleging that “a rumor is circulating in Richmond that an 18-wheel truck is coming to the Lee Monument for the purpose of pulling it down.” He called on the judge and Northam to deploy “the state police and other force as is necessary” to protect the monument.

Blackburn did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

