Republicans haven’t won statewide in Virginia since 2009. Virginia Beach, home to major military bases, saw multiple House districts flip from red to blue during the last two election cycles. The 83rd — in the northwestern corner of the city, facing the Chesapeake Bay and including a sliver of Norfolk’s Ocean View — was one of the most surprising. Republicans would be unlikely to reclaim their majority in the House this fall without picking up a district as closely divided as this one.