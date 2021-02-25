Reaching a deal became easier early this month when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced that state tax revenue was running $730 million higher than expected, which created room for the Democrats who control both chambers of the General Assembly to fund the broad increases in pay.

AD

Pay raises for teachers and state workers had been planned a year ago when Virginia’s economy was flush, but were put on hold last summer after the coronavirus pandemic caused a vast economic shutdown.

AD

The new money reflects a faster than expected rebound in Virginia’s economy, as well as the benefit of millions in pandemic relief money from Washington. But with many small businesses continuing to suffer, House and Senate negotiators also compromised on a plan allowing employers who received federal aid to avoid paying taxes on some of the assistance payments.

Under the agreement, businesses will not face state taxes on expenses up to $100,000 that were covered by the federal Paycheck Protection Program or similar state grants.

The budget agreement includes $443 million to protect K-12 school systems against losses brought about by the pandemic, plus $40 million to help provide for summer programs as schools begin to reopen. Another $50 million would fund extra support staff at public schools, such as social workers, psychologists and nurses.

AD

AD

In addition, a “cost of competing” adjustment that helps school systems in high-cost areas such as Northern Virginia will be funded at 18 percent, up from the 10.6 percent that had been proposed.

Higher education facilities would get $40 million to help offset staffing needs and reduce pressure on tuition.

Thanks to the extra tax revenue, the compromise budget also includes total payments of about $900 million into the state’s reserve funds — $250 million more than had been requested by Northam.

One key measure that survived the budget process but has yet to win legislative approval is a mechanism making it easier for health care workers and first responders to qualify for workers’ compensation payments if they were infected with the coronavirus in the line of duty.

AD

The House has passed two bills allowing the workers a presumption that their illness from the coronavirus was work related if they dealt directly with infected people, and made the benefit retroactive to the beginning of the pandemic last March.

AD

The Senate resisted making the benefit retroactive for fear that the potential cost could be excessive. Virginia has a private workers’ compensation system, funded by employer contributions. Estimates put the potential cost to employers in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

The budget agreement includes $2 million for workers’ compensation for state employees, anticipating that the retroactive covid presumption will be passed.

AD

Del. Chris Hurst (D-Montgomery) and Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk), who sponsored the bills, made an all-out final push over the past few days.

“If we can’t do this for our heroes what the hell are we even doing here?” Hurst said Thursday, with conferees from the House and Senate still working on ironing out some kind of agreement on the measures.

At least 17 other states and Puerto Rico have approved a workers’ comp presumption for front line workers in the fight against the pandemic, and most of those were retroactive, according to a survey by the National Coalition of State Legislatures.