Congressional investigators want to know whether Rep. Thomas Garrett (R-Va.) asked staff members to do personal errands for him or his family and whether his use of alcohol interfered with his official duties, according to letters to former staff members.

The questions are at the heart of confidential investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics of Garrett, a first-term congressman representing Charlottesville, inquiries sent in the past week show.

Garrett has not taken a drink in the nearly two months since he announced his struggle with alcoholism and that he would not seek reelection, Bill Janis, his newly hired chief of staff, said Tuesday. He said Garrett has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“Precisely because he was in the public eye and running for public office, he couldn’t admit he was an alcoholic and seek help,” Janis said. “He’s firing on a lot more cylinders now that he’s clean and sober.”

Garrett hired Janis after a hectic period in his office earlier this year, when he dismissed his former chief of staff and tried to fend off allegations in a Politico article from unnamed staff members who accused the congressman of mistreating them.

Investigators from the House Ethics Committee have reached out to former staff members to determine whether Garrett violated House rules or laws by asking taxpayer-funded employees to perform personal tasks and whether his drinking or use of other substances interfered with his official duties, according to a letter the committee sent to a former staff member.



Rep. Thomas Garrett (R-Va) is the target of two investigations in Congress. (Courtesy of Thomas Garrett)

“I know of no scenario where he was drinking on the job,” said one former staff member who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential investigation.

The work of the committee, which will meet behind closed doors Wednesday, is complicated by the fact that members are about to leave for their August break. When they return, many will be preoccupied with reelection campaigns, leaving little time to complete an investigation before Garrett leaves office in December. The committee can investigate only sitting members of Congress.

The Office of Congressional Ethics asked for documents related to financial disbursements or reimbursements involving Garrett’s family and written communications related to the firing of Garrett’s former chief of staff, according to a letter the nonpartisan office sent to a former staff member that was obtained by The Washington Post.

Spokespeople for the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics declined to comment.

Garrett denied any wrongdoing, including allegations that employees were asked to fetch groceries and clothes and provide rides for his daughters, as first reported by Politico.

“Congressman Garrett has broken no law and has consistently comported himself in an ethical manner,” according to a statement from his office.

“Now, confidential inquiries have been made public by those not satisfied with the outcome of previous smear attempts. When Garrett is cleared of any legal wrongdoing, we wonder whether the D.C. character assassins will be in such a hurry to run a story. We are doubtful,” the statement says.

Garrett has maintained a busy schedule in the past two months.

Days after announcing that he would not seek reelection, via a video on his Facebook page, he attended a GOP meeting in Nelson County convened to choose the candidate to replace him on the ballot, Denver Riggleman. Riggleman is considered the front-runner against Democrat Leslie Cockburn, a former journalist.

Garrett, an Army veteran and former commonwealth’s attorney with a libertarian streak, has continued to vote in the House and attend meetings of his committees: foreign affairs, homeland security, and education and the workforce.

This month, he introduced a resolution condemning the hostile actions taken by the Lao People’s Democratic Republic against the Hmong ChaoFa indigenous people, who served as U.S. allies during the Vietnam War.

He also introduced a bill that would require federal agencies to give surplus computers and technology equipment to a nonprofit organization for repair and distribution to veterans, students and others in need.

He spoke in Las Vegas at Freedom Fest, which calls itself the world’s largest gathering of free minds, and received the Freedom Fighter Award, from FreedomWorks, a conservative group that helped start the tea party movement.

“I never drank at work,” Garrett said in a video series posted on Facebook called, “The Swamp. “I’ve never been drunk on the floor, I’ve never been drunk in a courtroom, I’ve never been drunk in the Virginia state Senate chamber. Maybe I could drink 20 times and have no problems, but the 21st, who knows. It was a math game.”

He added: “As far as politics, man, we’re getting divorced, and I hope she never calls.”

A friend, state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin), called the investigations an unnecessary attack on a lawmaker who didn’t walk in lockstep with leadership.

“What does this say about someone who goes in there and follows the rules but tries to be his own man?” he said. “I think he’s too good for this.”