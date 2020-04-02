“That is the minimum, and I would suggest it’s worse than that,” he said.

Northam (D) is in discussions with lawmakers about how to address the shortfalls and whether to delay long-sought priorities passed by the state’s new Democratic majority just weeks ago — at a time when the state budget was overflowing and the outbreak was something happening far away in China and Italy.

“I haven’t made any definite decisions,” the governor said Wednesday, adding that he’s consulting business and labor leaders across the state. “And what I will do . . . after getting input from these individuals, is make a decision that’s in the best interest of Virginia and the best interest of our economy.”

Raising the minimum wage was a signature accomplishment this year for Democrats, who settled on a plan to increase it from the current $7.25 an hour to $12 by 2023. Business owners have petitioned Northam to delay the increase, as has the Virginia Municipal League, a coalition of local governments.

But organized labor argues that workers need the extra pay now more than ever, given the near-total shutdown of the economy during the coronavirus crisis. And many Democrats are loath to back down from promises they made to voters ahead of last fall’s elections.

“We ran on that issue, and we won on that issue,” said state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax). “So I think we have an obligation to follow through to the extent that it’s at all possible.”

Northam stressed that he is determined to address the public health crisis first and then worry about the crater being blown into the state’s economy and finances.

The pandemic comes at a time when Virginia had seemed flush with cash, with Amazon building its East Coast headquarters in Arlington and other businesses flooding in. Northam projected an unexpected windfall of more than $200 million as recently as early March, when lawmakers were putting the final touches on the $135 billion biennial budget. They expanded state agencies and boosted funding for a host of social programs.

The unemployment rate was down to 2.6 percent last month; since then, record numbers of people have filed jobless claims as Northam declared a public health emergency and ordered residents to shelter at home, leading many businesses to shut down. Last week, 112,497 Virginians filed initial unemployment claims, up from a record 46,277 the week before, the Virginia Employment Commission said Thursday.

The pandemic is devastating finances for localities, as well. Fairfax County budget officials this week projected a loss of at least $72 million in sales, business and other tax revenue by the end of the year. Prince William County officials projected a $28 million budget gap from economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

One bright spot: The state has nearly $2 billion in rainy day and reserve funds, the most ever.

Northam is still reviewing the state budget, and the General Assembly is scheduled to return to Richmond on April 22 to consider any amendments he might suggest. But it’s unclear how they’ll do that at a time when gatherings of more than 10 people have been prohibited.

Republicans — and some Democrats — had warned about the pending crisis when the General Assembly adjourned on March 12, the same day Northam declared a state of emergency.

Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah (D-Fairfax) drew audible groans when he delayed adjournment by arguing for a special session to address the coronavirus. Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) asked the Senate to hold off voting on the budget to let the crisis take shape.

“There’s been a dramatic change in our economy,” he said on the Senate floor on March 12. “I’m concerned for Virginia.”

But Democrats who control the Senate voted against the delay. Three weeks later, conditions are even worse than Newman anticipated.

“This is not one of the items I wanted to be right about,” he said glumly this week.

To address the crisis, Newman wants to throw out the new budget entirely and revert to the two-year spending plan adopted two years ago. He would scrap legislation that could strain small businesses, such as increasing the minimum wage, imposing stricter environmental regulations and boosting the power of unions.

“I believe that businesses in Virginia have been damaged in a very deep way, and we’re going to have to do something extraordinary for them,” Newman said. “The first thing you do when you’re in a hole is stop digging.”

Many Republicans had supported this year’s budget, and Newman said he was proud to offer raises to law enforcement workers and teachers. But now, he said, it would be better to cut raises than furlough state employees.

As a member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, Newman was asked to convey his suggestions to the committee staff this week. Howell, who chairs the panel, will review the suggestions along with Layne, the finance secretary.

“We’re preparing priorities and contingencies,” Howell said in an interview. “It’s a little bit early to be making any decisions.” She noted that the state is still trying to determine how much of a revenue hit it will take, how much federal funding the state will receive and what that money can be spent on.

Howell was not receptive to Newman’s idea of reverting to the 2018-2020 budget, which was approved when the General Assembly was under GOP control, saying, “It gets rid of all our priorities.” She said she hopes to avoid across-the-board cuts to agencies. But no matter what, “it’s going to be very painful.”

House budget writers are going through the same process, although House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian (D-Prince William) noted that the state has historically high reserve funds. “At the end of the day, my priorities for Virginia remain the same, and I will work to protect them,” Torian said in a statement.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said she would push to keep the minimum wage increase. “It is imperative that we stand with the grocery store workers, janitors, home health care providers and other frontline essential workers who are risking their lives during this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Twelve Democratic delegates wrote to Northam on Thursday urging him to ensure that K-12 teachers receive full pay and benefits through the end of the academic year.

Layne said he is continually adjusting his revenue projections for the state. “Right now, if we were to do a formal forecast I suspect it would be very, very bad,” he said.

For now, the governor’s office is focused on the costly process of ramping up its coronavirus response — securing protective gear for health-care workers, setting up temporary bed space and supporting emergency responders as they prepare for a surge in patients. “You’re talking in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Layne said.

The federal stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump will provide about $3.3 billion for the state and its localities to help offset some costs, Layne said, “but it doesn’t help with the lost revenues, it doesn’t help with some of the other expenses we have to do to support that.”

At the same time, localities and businesses are clamoring for relief from state taxes. The problem, Layne said, is that the state collects many taxes on behalf of localities, which are facing their own budget crises. “So it’s a balancing act,” he said.

Eventually, the state will shift emphasis to restoring its business sector.

“The governor has made it clear that it’s an economic crisis also — there’ll come a time for that,” Layne said. “But that’s not what we’re focused on right now.”