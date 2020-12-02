The board in this deeply red county then voted unanimously in favor of a resolution declaring Campbell County a “First Amendment sanctuary” — referring to the Bill of Rights guarantee of the freedom of assembly — and ordering local authorities not to assist in enforcing the Democratic governor’s mandates.

Campbell became the first Virginia locality to pass what some call a “nullify Northam” measure, but the idea is sweeping rural governments the way the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement against gun control spread a year ago. Nearby Bedford considered a resolution last week that would have punished officials who tried to enforce the restrictions, including withholding funding from the sheriff and ordering the arrest of state agents.

Appomattox County is considering a similar resolution. Supervisor John Hinkle said via email: “No comment other than Appomattox County believes Gov. Northam is over reaching his authority.”

It comes at a time when conservative governing bodies around the country are rebelling against restrictions even as incidence of the disease is surging. In Michigan and Ohio, state and local officials have called for impeaching their governors.

In Virginia, reported cases of covid-19 are climbing back toward levels not seen since spring. Rural areas are particularly hard-hit; Campbell County’s seven-day average infection rate of 32.2 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday was higher than the overall state average of 27.1, according to Virginia Department of Health figures.

The surge statewide led Northam to tighten restrictions shortly before Thanksgiving, urging families not to gather for the holiday.

Opponents say the governor has no place requiring certain behaviors, no matter the risk. “It is illegal, unconstitutional and must be nullified,” said Chris Anders of a Loudoun-based group called Virginia Constitutional Conservatives, which began circulating language for a “no shutdown” resolution online.

Anders, who gathered signatures on a Northam recall petition during January’s massive gun rights rally in Richmond, said the anti-shutdown measures must include enforcement clauses of their own to have any effect.

But it was those provisions that stalled the effort last week in Bedford, where supervisors who otherwise supported the resolution questioned the legality of dictating the behavior of constitutional officers, such as a sheriff or commonwealth’s attorney.

Campbell supervisor Matt Cline aimed to solve that issue by rewriting the resolution so that it simply prohibits using any county money or employees to assist in enforcing the restrictions and requests the sheriff to refrain from doing so.

In an interview, Cline said the action was provoked by the coronavirus restrictions but aimed at the bigger issue of freedom from government overreach.

“What’s the next thing that’s going to give our governor the desire to restrict our rights?” he said.

It’s unclear what impact the resolution will have beyond symbolism, given that the Virginia Department of Health is charged with enforcing the mandates, not local law enforcement.

Northam played down the effort. “We have to remember that the enemy is COVID-19—not each other,” he said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “Leaders at every level of government have an obligation to protect the health and safety of Virginians, and I’m confident that we will continue to work together to save lives.”

But Campbell County residents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in terms of the American Revolution, hailing “patriots,” quoting Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, and decrying the “tyranny” of Northam.

Virginians “need someone to stand up and not bow down,” Lynchburg resident Aaron McMullen said during a public comment period after the vote. Predicting people would use the words “treason” and “sedition” to describe the board’s action, McMullen dismissed that as “fear tactics … Are you scared? I know I’m not. I’m willing to stand before you,” he said, as most in the audience rose to their feet. “We are right here standing ready to help you bear this weight.”

Almost all those in attendance had worn masks as they entered the windowless, basement-level board chambers, but removed them during the speeches and never put them back on. Three of the six supervisors attending in person (a seventh was on video link) took off their masks; several sheriff’s deputies in the lobby kept theirs on.

Watts, the board chairman, defended the meeting at the outset as a legal gathering, even though it violates the governor’s rule limiting events to 25 people. He argued the order said nothing about local governments, adding that “we are here to conduct the people’s business.”

Many who praised the board’s action cited the economic burden of the restrictions. Chris England, owner of the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards in Lynchburg, said he was down to a dozen employees from about 50 and his revenue was cut by 70 percent.

Saying he believes society needs to “protect the vulnerable, protect the high-risk,” he said it should nonetheless be up to individuals whether they want to wear masks or gather in public places. “They should have their choice to come out and assume that risk,” he said.

Another speaker, Wes Gardner, noted all the maskless faces in the audience and asked whether they were “hateful, irresponsible people? Absolutely not. These are God-fearing patriots,” he said, adding that he wears a mask all day at work.

Voting to reject the coronavirus restrictions showed “a spirit of hope, not fear … I pray to God this takes foothold and becomes a wave that goes across the state.”

Daniel Abbott, who said he was an Army veteran and executive officer of the newly formed Campbell County militia, was overcome by emotion as he spoke of how the board’s action restored his faith in the country.

“I look at what has taken place over the last couple of months in my America, and I have been ashamed,” he said. “We thank you for standing up for and protecting the people that you represent.”

Only two people spoke against the county’s action. One woman questioned why the board would resist wearing masks when they wear seat belts in their cars every day. And James Cerillo, who pulled off his mask to speak, told the board that he and his wife — both 79 — “are scared to death of this virus.”

He said his wife “did not want me to come to this superspreader activity.” Citing statistics about the thousands of Americans who die every day of covid-19, Cerillo said the country is “losing this battle.”

A voice called out: “Put on your mask!” The audience laughed.

Cerillo waved a sheaf of papers. “If I hold this Constitution up, is that going to prevent you from getting the virus?” he said. “The virus is not going away. The virus is going to get worse. The virus is killing people every day. This is not a political thing.”