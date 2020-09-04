The Trump administration announced a four-month halt to evictions nationwide earlier this week, but Northam (D) asked the state Supreme Court to renew Virginia’s ban because he was uncertain the federal action was sufficient, his spokeswoman said.

While Northam was “pleased” that the court recognized the federal moratorium, he believes the Trump administration’s action — conducted through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — “required further review” and could be difficult to implement, spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.

But the state Supreme Court sent a letter on Thursday to judges and court clerks spelling out the details of the federal moratorium, which applies to renters who are trying to obtain government rental assistance; earn less than $99,000 if single or $198,000 if married; suffering loss of income because of a layoff or medical expenses; and could face the prospect of homelessness or exposure to covid-19.

Though the justices denied Northam’s request on the state moratorium, they extended a separate state of judicial emergency until Oct. 11, which allows criminal trials to be delayed.

Northam has faced criticism from housing advocates for not using his power as governor to issue an executive order halting evictions, but he has disputed whether he has that authority. He initially asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to impose a moratorium in March, which was granted, but that order expired at the end of June.

During July, new eviction cases were able to proceed, and advocates say those cases have continued to run their course in various courtrooms around the state ever since. They also say any moratorium is insufficient if it doesn’t include financial assistance for residents.

Landlords also have urged more comprehensive action, saying continued efforts to delay evictions creates an unsustainable financial burden.

“While we continue to work diligently to assist residents in maintaining housing stability, it is not possible for the rental housing industry to continue picking up the tab for the Virginia Government’s shortcomings,” the Virginia Apartment Management Association said in a statement Friday.