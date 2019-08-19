Lori Haas, director of Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, works on a laptop during a presentation by Lt. Keenan Hook of the Virginia State Police, before a meeting of the Virginia State Crime Commission on gun issues in Richmond, Va., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — The State Crime Commission, thrust into the center of Virginia’s roiling gun-control debate, spent Monday poring over pie charts, bar graphs and a few eyebrow-raising cartoons.

Law-enforcement officials, epidemiologists and academics spent seven hours presenting information on the growing threat of mass shootings, delving into sometimes obscure data points on a trend no one could miss.

“These events are getting closer together and they’re getting more devastating,” Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research.

The 13-member commission, which is bipartisan but controlled by Republicans, is made up of lawmakers, three gubernatorial appointees and one state official. It has been directed to study ways to address mass shootings and other gun violence.

That daunting task landed in the commission’s lap in July, when GOP leaders of the state House and Senate abruptly adjourned a special session that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called after a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) and Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment (James City) asked the commission to come up with recommendations before the General Assembly reconvenes Nov. 18 — after a pivotal state election in which all 140 legislative seats are on the ballot.

Democrats have dismissed the move as an effort to dodge the issue until after Election Day. Republicans have said they are sincerely seeking a comprehensive study. Whatever the motivation, the effort got underway Monday with the unusually dry forum, which drew none of the raucous gun-rights and gun-control protesters who normally flock to Capitol Square when guns are on the agenda.

They are expected to make up for that on Tuesday, when the commission will allow activists, interest groups, legislators and other invited guests to testify.

Northam called July’s special legislative session following a mass shooting on May 31 at a Virginia Beach municipal complex, where 12 people died. Republican House and Senate leaders adjourned after 90 minutes without taking up a single bill. All 78 measures proposed were referred to the commission.

Sen. Mark D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham), the panel’s chairman, opened the meeting saying that he hoped members could eventually agree on legislation to recommend to the General Assembly.

But when Del. Charniele L. Herring (D-Alexandria), a commission member, asked if they might expect to vote at the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Obenshain their work was just beginning.

The day left both sides frustrated.

Catherine Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the National Rile Association, said the group “appreciates this thoughtful approach to studying the root causes of violent crime and how to prevent it.” But also dismissed Northam’s “gun control schemes” as an effort to divert attention from a blackface scandal that erupted early this year over a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

Jake Rubenstein, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, was critical of the staunch gun-rights Republicans who ran the hearing, Obenshain and the commission’s vice chairman, Del. Rob Bell (Albemarle).

“Having Mark Obenshain and [Del.] Rob Bell lead a hearing on gun violence prevention is a sick joke. Why not just have Wayne LaPierre and Phil Van Cleave handle the proceedings?” said Rubenstein, referring to the NRA chief and the leader of the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League, respectively.

Commission members heard about federal firearms laws from a representative of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; got an overview of firearms transactions and gun violence in the state; and learned the latest figure on gun deaths and non-fatal gun injuries.

A Secret Service official gave an overview on mass attacks in public spaces; a Boston University researcher presented a study on the most effective ways to reduce gun homicides; and an official with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice laid out a gang intervention project.

Steven Driscoll, a research specialist with the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center, spoke highly of a system implemented in Colorado after the 1999 Columbine school shooting that allows students to anonymously contact law enforcement about students whose behavior concerns them.

But he and other speakers mostly avoided endorsing or dismissing particular solutions, even when legislators on the commission tried to pin them down.

When Norment asked what might have helped prevent the shooting in Virginia Beach, Driscoll said he had not analyzed that case yet.

Norment followed up by asking which state has the best “red flag” law, a term typically refers to laws that allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a risk to himself for others. Driscoll demurred again.

ATF lawyer Michael Boyer incorporated some images in presentation on firearms laws, including a discussion of who cannot legally possess them. A photo of Jack Nicholson, as a psychiatric patient in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, appeared on the slide about people involuntarily committed. A cartoon of a woman chasing her husband with a rolling pin illustrated domestic abusers. And for “illegal aliens,” he showed a cartoon of one-eyed, octopus-looking space creatures.

There was an uproar on Twitter. “News Flash: Undocumented immigrants are human beings,” a critic wrote.

Boyer said he was “inserting a little levity. There was no meaning outside that.”

