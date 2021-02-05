It cleared the House on a vote of 57-41. Two Republicans joined all of the chamber’s Democrats in voting for the bill.

“Today, our Commonwealth took a historic step in making our criminal justice system more just,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said after the vote. “The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our Commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginians oppose.”

There is at least one significant hurdle left to resolve: The House version of the bill would preserve the ability to punish the most serious crimes with a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The Senate version would allow some parole eligibility.

The difference will likely be hammered out in a conference committee over the coming weeks before going to Northam’s desk.

Also on Friday, the House voted 55-42 to legalize marijuana — also a first for a Southern state — with two Republicans abstaining and one not voting. The Senate planned to vote later in the day on the issue.

While there are differences in the details of the House and Senate versions of legalization, both envision beginning the sale of marijuana in 2024 and overseeing it with a new state agency. A state study has suggested that regulating a cannabis industry would bring in some $300 million a year in tax revenue.

Republicans who opposed the legalization bill came from a wide variety of angles. Del. James A. “Jay” Leftwich (R-Chesapeake) warned of the risks of increasing mental health problems among young people and encouraging organized crime. But Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) said he actually supports legalization, but feels the current approach creates too much government involvement in the marketplace.Freitas said he was “hopeful” that changes could be made in conference committee that would allow him to eventually support the measure.

Democrats said the concerns were misplaced, saying that many legal pharmaceuticals are more dangerous than marijuana. “There is already a thriving $1.8 billion…marijuana market right now in the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) “Here is our opportunity to make it safer, to regulate it, to get tax revenues from it.”

Both issues mark a sharp change for a longtime conservative state, but abolishing the death penalty has drawn far more emotional debate.

Virginia conducted the first recorded execution in what’s now the United States — in 1608 — and over the centuries has put more people to death than any other state, at 1,389. In recent times, however, the use of the penalty has fallen. There are only two prisoners on death row in Virginia, and the penalty has not been used extensively in many years.

Democrats said capital punishment has been applied in a racist way, citing studies that show Black defendants are far more likely to face execution than White prisoners.

“The death penalty is the direct descendant of lynching. It is state-sponsored racism,” said Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk).

Republicans mounted strenuous arguments on behalf of the victims of violent crime, and noting that some convicted killers have continued to commit murder while behind bars.

“There will always be someone who chooses depravity and evil over good,” said Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach). Society needs to be able to administer the ultimate punishment in such cases, he said. “It’s not vengeance, it’s justice.”