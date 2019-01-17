Elaine Luria greets guests at a reception before she is sworn in to represent Virginia’s 2nd District in Congress on Jan. 3, 2019. (Steve Earley/Virginian-Pilot/Associated Press)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a Navy veteran and only freshman lawmaker included on a trip to Afghanistan to be led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said President Trump’s decision to cancel their military transport was “inappropriate” and his reference to it as a “public relations event” insults American troops.

“The President’s comment that lawmakers visiting Afghanistan is a ‘public relations event’ is an insult to the brave men and women serving in harm’s way,” Luria said in a statement released two hours after the cancellation.

Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran, was to join Pelosi and other lawmakers on a military flight Thursday afternoon to Afghanistan. The president canceled the use of the plane and said Pelosi should stay in Washington to negotiate an end to the partial government shutdown, which is in its 27th day.

Luria was just named to the House Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs committees and represents Virginia Beach and other parts of Hampton Roads, a region that is home to the world’s largest naval base and seven other major military installations.

The purpose of the trip was to thank troops for their service and dedication, and to “obtain critical national security and intelligence briefings from those on the front lines,” Luria said in her statement.

“It is my duty to support our troops and learn everything I can about their mission,” she said. “Oversight is the responsibility of Congress, and it is inappropriate for the President to interfere with our constitutional duties.”

Her statement ended with a single sentence noting that Trump and a separate congressional delegation traveled to Iraq during the shutdown.

A spokesman said Luria was not available for an interview.

Republicans said allowing the Afghanistan trip to go ahead would have ensured no progress toward opening the government.

“Had Elaine Luria and Nancy Pelosi gone overseas, it would have assured that Virginia’s federal employees would have gone another pay period with nothing to show for their hard work,” RNC spokesman Garren Shipley said in a statement. “Hopefully, Congresswoman Luria can use this time to come to the table and help pass a bill that the President will sign.”

Last month Luria traveled to Israel with five other representatives-elect for a five-day crash course in U.S.-Israel relations sponsored by the American Israel Education Fund, the charitable arm of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.