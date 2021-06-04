There have also been splits over the down-ticket candidates. While Gov. Ralph Northam and other top Democrats have endorsed Del. Hala Ayala (Prince William) for lieutenant governor, the revelation this week that she had accepted a $100,000 donation from Dominion Energy after earlier pledging not to take money from the giant utility caused at least one fellow legislator to switch his endorsement to one of her competitors, Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke).