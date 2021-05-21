Instead, he repeatedly attacked Youngkin and called the former co-CEO of private-equity giant the Carlyle Group “an extreme right-wing billionaire” whose views match those of former president Donald Trump.
“We’ve lived through an experiment at the White House with a right-wing billionaire,” McAuliffe said in an opening statement. “We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country.”
The four other candidates — former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) — each argued that the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the social upheaval over instances of police brutality during the past year called for a fresh liberal perspective in Richmond.
“As governor, I’ll go bigger and bolder,” Carroll Foy said, playing on McAuliffe’s “big and bold” campaign tag line before making an argument that she can inspire more Democratic energy in the fall.
“They know that I am the most electable in this race because I will out-inspire and outwork the Republicans in November,” she said, referring to recent GOP attacks against her.
Carter most directly attacked McAuliffe, arguing that the state tax-incentive package the former governor’s administration assembled to persuade Amazon to build its second headquarters in Arlington County kept millions of dollars in potential tax revenue from going toward helping Virginians recover from the pandemic.
“Are people who are struggling to pay the rent because the Amazon deal jacked up the price of their housing going to be excited to vote for any of the four candidates that supported it?” he said. “Of course they’re not.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post).
Fairfax maintained a lower-key approach, focusing on the issues and his experience as lieutenant governor. He had drawn criticism after the first debate in April, when he compared himself to George Floyd and Emmett Till over his treatment after unproven sexual assault accusations that had been made against him.
“My proudest day was when I was able to break the tie to extend Medicaid here in Virginia,” he said, referring to his decisive vote while presiding over the Senate in 2019 that enabled the law benefiting about 550,000 Virginians to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Northam is prohibited by the state constitution from serving back-to-back terms.
McClellan noted that she has the most experience in Richmond, with 15 years as a state delegate and senator.
“We need a nominee who has the experience but also brings a fresh perspective,” she said. McClellan, like Carroll Foy, would become Virginia’s first female African American governor if elected. “As a working mother, as a Black woman who has seen how our state government has left many communities behind.”
Hosted by NBC, the forum, moderated by network anchor Chuck Todd, covered a range of core issues: Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination plan, paid sick leave, restoring the state’s economy and how to deal with police brutality.
The candidates mostly agreed on potential solutions. But Carter, a self-proclaimed socialist, argued for the most aggressive new measures. Among them were cutting state funding for local police departments and, instead, reallocating that money to agencies that can perform some of the same duties with unarmed personnel.
In style and rhetoric, McAuliffe sought to convey to voters the impression that his nomination is a foregone conclusion — even down to a stately office backdrop on screen that was centered by a large sectional couch. Others had bookshelves or framed photos behind them, while Carter appeared in a bedroom.
McAuliffe argued that he would hit the ground running as a former governor with a grasp on the finer points of policy and deep Democratic Party connections, name-dropping President Biden as someone he can call to help bring federal resources to the state.
The former governor smiled after Todd noted to McClellan that she oversaw his transition team in 2013.
“Governor McAuliffe was the right governor for that time,” McClellan responded. “But Virginia is different.”
McAuliffe also repeatedly attacked Youngkin, whom Republican delegates chose as their nominee in a May 8 convention.
“Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, opposed Medicaid expansion,” McAuliffe said at one point. “He was against it. He said it was wrong.”
The other candidates jabbed at the ex-governor a few times, highlighting the fact that his campaign, far ahead in fundraising with $9.5 million, has relied on a slate of wealthy donors.
Democrats plan one more debate, on June 1, before the primary.
