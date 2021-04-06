At stake is the chance to try to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who like all Virginia governors is prohibited by the state constitution from seeking a second consecutive term.
The debate is the first chance for many Virginians to take the measure of a historically diverse field of candidates. Former governor Terry McAuliffe, who left office in 2018, is chasing another term and vying with former delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William), Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond).
McAuliffe is attempting to become only the second Virginia governor to serve a second term in the past 200 years — after Mills Godwin, who won a four-year term as a Democrat in 1966 and as a Republican in 1974. Fairfax would be the second Black man to serve as Virginia governor, after L. Douglas Wilder.
Both McClellan and Carroll Foy are seeking to become the first Black woman to govern any state. Carter, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, will test just how far left this newly blue state is prepared to go.
One of them will take on a Republican nominee who will be chosen by party members during a May 8 convention. The field of seven GOP hopefuls consists of: former Carlyle Group executive Glenn Youngkin: state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield); Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former House speaker; retired Army colonel Sergio de la Peña; businessman Pete Snyder: former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson; and former think tank executive Peter Doran.
Also running on the left is third-party candidate Princess Blanding, whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, was killed by Richmond police while he was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2018.
The general election is Nov. 2. In addition to governor, Virginians will chose a lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 members of the House of Delegates.
Tuesday night’s debate will be televised in Northern Virginia on WJLA 24/7 and will also be streamed online at vademocrats.org. The next televised Democratic debate is set for May 6. Republicans have not yet scheduled a televised debate.