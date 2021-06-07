The winners on Tuesday will go on to the Nov. 2 general election.
The commonwealth is one of two states holding gubernatorial elections this year, and the only one considered competitive in November.
Five Democrats are seeking the gubernatorial nomination: Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas), former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former governor Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond).
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is prohibited by the state constitution from seeking back-to-back terms.
Six contenders are vying for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor: Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William), Del. Mark H. Levine (Alexandria), Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan, former NAACP Fairfax County chapter leader Sean Perryman, Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke) and Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren.
Democratic attorney general Mark R. Herring is seeking a third term but faces a challenge from Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (Norfolk).
Democrats hope their trio of eventual candidates can solidify Virginia’s status as a blue state in November, while Republicans hope their slate — gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, lieutenant governor candidate Winsome E. Sears, and attorney general candidate Del. Jason S. Miyares — can lead the GOP to a statewide victory for the first time since 2009.