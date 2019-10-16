Republican totals are up modestly, to $21 million from $17.7 million in 2015.

The September surge added to a lead that Democrats built up over the summer. Seven of the top 10 fundraisers are Democrats in both House of Delegates and state Senate races, according to a VPAP tabulation of campaign finance reports filed by midnight Tuesday. Those reports, covering the month of September, are the final disclosures before Election Day.

“Winter is coming for Virginia Republicans,” Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Jacob Rubenstein said. “Absolute domination across the board. Excited to see how the Republicans spin their lack of energy, resources, and message.”

Republicans countered by arguing that Democrats had inflated their totals by some $2.9 million by moving funds between candidates and party committees, leading to cases of double-counting.

“Our Republican team is well positioned for the final sprint to November, and unlike Democrats, we didn’t need to resort to chicanery to inflate our numbers,” Garren Shipley, spokesman for House Republican leadership, said.

Republicans also argued that $2.24 million of the cash Democrats raised in September came from just 15 donors, including Emily’s List, the national group for women candidates, which contributed $711,000 during the month; and Charlottesville power couple Michael Bills and Sonia Smith, who together gave $250,000, according to a GOP analysis of state filings.

Resources have gushed into Virginia as the only state in the country where this year’s elections will determine the legislature’s balance of power. Republicans are nurturing thin margins of 51-48 in the House and 20-19 in the Senate, with one vacancy in each chamber. With Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in the Executive Mansion, a Democratic sweep of the legislature would allow the party to consolidate power for the first time in a generation.

The races drawing the most money are in suburban swing districts in Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Hampton Roads. Democrats believe they can unseat Republicans in those districts with suburban-friendly issues such as gun control and health care reform, piggybacked on the disapproval of the Trump administration that helped Democrats flip 15 GOP seats in 2017.

The top fundraiser for the period is Democrat Debra Rodman, a delegate running for a Senate seat outside Richmond, who pulled in more than $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions. Her opponent, Republican incumbent Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, raised less than half that amount, $421,000. Rodman also has almost twice as much cash on hand - $399,000 to Dunnavant’s $220,000.

Several closely contested seats in Northern Virginia are among the most expensive statewide. John Bell, a Democratic delegate running for the Loudoun County Senate seat of retiring Republican Dick Black, raised $636,000 in September and still has $558,000 in cash on hand.

His opponent, Republican Geary Higgins, raised $181,000 and has just over $102,000 remaining on hand.

In another key race, Del. Tim Hugo - the last Republican remaining in the blue D.C. suburbs - raised $242,500 in September to defend his seat, with $314,000 remaining in the bank. Democratic challenger Dan Helmer raised slightly more - $281,000 - but has less cash on hand, at $218,000.

Republicans are also targeting several freshman Democrats in Northern Virginia who flipped red House seats blue in 2017, leading to big fundraising totals.

