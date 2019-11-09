The caucus chose two other northern Virginians to round out its leadership team. Del. Charniele Herring (Alexandria) will be the new majority leader, becoming the first woman and the first African American to serve in that post. And it picked Del. Rip Sullivan (Fairfax) to serve as caucus chairman.

Members of the House Democratic Caucus, including those who won seats Saturday but will not be sworn in until January, voted for three by secret ballot at a Richmond hotel. All three will have to be confirmed by the full House in January.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

