“Virginia has not become the East Coast version of California,” University of Mary Washington political scientist Stephen Farnsworth said. “But Virginia is clearly being governed in a far more liberal direction than has been the case in decades, if not ever.”

The shape of this year’s 60-day session will come into focus on Tuesday, the “crossover” deadline for passing bills in the House and Senate and sending the measures to the opposite chamber for consideration.

The sheer volume of legislation Democrats unloaded this year has been staggering, as lawmakers long powerless under Republican majorities flood the dockets.

In the House of Delegates, Democrats introduced more than 1,200 bills — nearly twice as many as they did in last year’s session and more than double the number Republicans submitted this year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Democrats in the Senate introduced almost 700 bills, compared with a little more than 400 for Republicans.

The crush has led to long floor sessions and late-night committee meetings, both unusual for Virginia’s part-time legislature. The logistics have been complicated on the House side by Democrats installing a new team of leaders who had no experience running the show after two decades of Republican dominance.

Republican leaders have repeatedly accused the new majority of cutting corners in their haste to shake up the status quo.

“I think they are moving very far, very fast,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said. “What you’re seeing is a huge shift in the way Virginia operates going forward.”

The changes have touched off extreme responses in some GOP quarters, from the massive pro-gun rally that shut down Richmond streets last month to the suggestion that liberal places like Arlington and Alexandria should rejoin the District of Columbia and rural red counties should secede to West Virginia.

But Democrats say they have marching orders from last fall’s elections, which gave them full control of the legislature for the first time in a generation. In concert with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, the caucus is empowered to enact sweeping change.

“There’s been a 20-year bottleneck of Republican control that was loosened by the voters last November,” said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax). “We have a mandate for a more forward-thinking, fairer and more inclusive commonwealth.”

The urge to use that power is especially clear in the area of anti-gerrymandering legislation. Virtually all Democrats ran on the promise of creating a nonpartisan way for Virginia to draw its political maps, which it must do again next year after the 2020 Census.

Last year, Republicans proposed a constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan commission for redistricting. The amendment has to be approved again this year and then put to the voters in November.

Democrats in the Senate have advanced that plan. But in the House, many Democrats — especially members of the black caucus — want to hold off. They argue that the proposed amendment contains no protections for minority participation. So the House has kept all options open by extending the deadline to pass the amendment and advancing separate legislation to set up a different bipartisan commission.

If lawmakers can’t solve the issue by the end of session, the General Assembly would just draw the map — giving the Democrats in charge a chance to safeguard their own districts.

In some ways, though, Democrats have been cautious about pushing their advantage. Many of their newly gained seats are in suburban districts that until recently favored Republicans. Lawmakers are also protective of Virginia’s prized Triple-A bond rating, which contributes to the state’s status as a top place for doing business.

One major area that has seen little public action so far is the state’s two-year, $135 billion budget, which is on a different schedule from other types of bills. Lawmakers have proposed hundreds of amendments to the spending plan proposed by Northam, but the measures are still making their way through committees and have yet to get to the floor.

Here are several major policy areas that have seen action during the session:

Gun control

Gun control was the showpiece issue for Democrats, who promised action after last year’s mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

The House has been more aggressive on this front than the Senate, passing seven of the eight bills called for by Northam on universal background checks; limiting handgun purchases to one per month; requiring owners to report a firearm theft or loss within 24 hours; giving local officials the authority to pass gun restrictions; tightening the prohibition on guns for someone under a protective order; making it a felony to “recklessly” leave a gun in reach of anyone 18 or younger; creating a “red flag” law allowing authorities to seize weapons from someone deemed a threat.

The House has struggled, though, with an assault weapons ban, hung up on how to define those firearms and how to enact the ban. The chamber is likely to approve a version of the ban on Tuesday.

The Senate has passed five of the governor’s bills and is poised to vote on a measure on reporting lost or stolen guns on Tuesday. But the sponsor of the assault-weapons bill withdrew it from consideration, and the child-access bill died in committee.

Casinos and sports betting

Gambling is on the move. Both the House and Senate have advanced bills that would let five cities — Portsmouth, Norfolk, Danville, Bristol and Richmond — seek a public vote on whether to build casinos.

The measures would empower the state Lottery to oversee casino gaming, but differ on many details, including the amount of tax revenue that would come back to the state and localities. Both chambers on Monday also approved versions of a bill that would allow sports betting and online purchase of lottery tickets.

Energy

Despite many Democrats running last year on pledges to refuse political contributions from the state’s biggest electric utility, Dominion Energy, the regulated monopoly is quietly having a successful session.

A Senate bill to prohibit taking campaign money from Dominion died in committee. And both houses are advancing sweeping environmental legislation called the Virginia Clean Economy Act that Dominion has had a strong hand in shaping. The measure sets out goals for switching the state to renewable energy sources in the coming years and helps safeguard Dominion’s investments in wind and solar.

A Green New Deal Act, with stricter environmental guidelines, died in House committee. There was no similar version in the Senate.

Workers rights

House Democrats flipped the name of the Labor & Commerce Committee to show their commitment to workers, but have a mixed record on labor-related bills this session.

The House approved a bill allowing collective bargaining for public employees, but carved out exceptions for legislative aides as well as for employees of hundreds of constitutional officers around the state: sheriffs, commissioners of the revenue, treasurers, commonwealth’s attorneys and Circuit Court clerks. Virginia is one of only three states, along with North Carolina and South Carolina, that forbid collective bargaining for the public sector.

The Senate passed a bill giving localities the option of allowing public-sector collective bargaining. How the two versions will be reconciled is uncertain.

Both chambers also nixed proposals to scrap the state law that forbids requiring employees to join a union, known as the right-to-work law. Northam has said he is against such a move.

Both will also vote Tuesday on different versions of a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour. The Senate version would raise it to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2026. The House version would raise it to $15 an hour by July 1, 2024.

Marijuana

The House has voted to decriminalize marijuana, imposing a fine of no more than $50 for simple possession or up to $250 for smoking it in a public place. A measure to legalize pot was defeated, and Democrats said the state is “not ready” for that step.

The House also voted to double the threshold for felony larceny to $1,000.

The Senate will take up both issues on Tuesday.

Confederate memorials

Both chambers are advancing bills to address the state’s Confederate war memorials. The House and Senate will each act Tuesday on measures to give local governments control over Confederate statues. The Senate has also passed a bill to find a replacement for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that represents Virginia in the U.S. Capitol; the House will vote on a similar bill on Tuesday.

Abortion

The House and Senate have passed bills to repeal a state law requiring that a woman seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound 24 hours beforehand. Both would allow health professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure, adding nurse practitioners in the Senate version, and physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the House bill.

Voter access

Democrats also are following through on promises to make voting more accessible. Both the House and Senate have passed bills making Election Day a state holiday, and scrapping Lee-Jackson Day to make room for it. Both chambers have also passed bills establishing no-excuse absentee voting.

The Senate has passed a bill repealing a requirement that voters present photo ID. The House is set to vote on that Tuesday.

Immigrants

On Tuesday the House and Senate will consider bills that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain conventional driver’s licenses.