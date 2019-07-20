RICHMOND — Efforts to celebrate the origins of American democracy at Jamestown are becoming embroiled in modern politics as Virginia Democrats express outrage over an invitation to President Trump to attend a commemoration later this month.

But their party leader, Gov. Ralph Northam (D), had joined with Republican lawmakers to invite Trump to the July 30 celebration at Jamestown marking the 1619 first meeting of representative government in the English colony.

Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both received invitations last year from Northam, House of Delegates spaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) and Senate majority leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City.)

“Speaker Pelosi’s office declined the invitation within the last two weeks. The White House has made no announcement regarding the President’s plans,” event organizers said in a news release Saturday morning.

Democrats reacted angrily on Friday night when word first spread that Trump might attend the event, vowing to boycott the ceremonies if Trump were present.

“The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world. We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: ‘Send Him Back,’” House minority leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), Senate minority leader Richard “Dick” Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and other top Democrats said in a statement.

The possible appearance by Trump was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Democrats were fuming Saturday morning to learn that Northam had signed the invitation.

“They had not reached out to the legislators. No one knew,” one Democratic official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal party matters.

The letter to Trump, dated Aug. 16, 2018 and obtained by the Washington Post, said it was “our honor and privilege” to extend the invitation.

“Your presence and remarks on this important anniversary would be most appropriate,” the letter continued. It was signed by Northam, Cox and Norment. “By lending your voice and insights, you would continue a tradition that has brought numerous prior Presidents and world leaders, including Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, to Jamestown to reflect on the significance of the place and its major milestones.”

Similar language was extended to Pelosi, who could not immediately be reached for comment. The White House and Northam’s office also could not immediately be reached.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) had slammed the invitation on Friday night, tweeting that “racists and white nationalists have no place in the Commonwealth of Virginia” - repeating a message he sent after the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally by white supremacists.

Norment called the response by Democratic lawmakers “disappointing and embarrassing.”

He noted that President Theodore Roosevelt attended the 300th anniversary of Jamestown’s founding in 1907 and President George W. Bush attended the 400th in 2007.

“I consider it an honor – and a recognition of the historic importance of this commemoration - to have the President of the United States attend. I would be similarly honored were Speaker of the House Pelosi able to join us,” Norment said in an emailed statement.

He also noted that most Democrats have called on Northam to resign over a scandal involving a racist photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook page, but that lawmakers of both parties have continued to appear with him at state functions.

[How Northam and his aides made his blackface scandal even worse]

“Sharing the views of the leader holding an elected office is not a prerequisite for showing respect for the office,” Norment said.

Trump has been critical of Northam and his scandal in tweets. On Friday, just before the Jamestown affair erupted, Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, tweeted the racist photo from Northam’s yearbook. It shows one person in blackface and another in Klan robes. Northam initially took responsibility for the photo, then disavowed it - but admitted to wearing blackface at a dance contest that same year.

“One of these guys is the Democrat Governor of Virginia, and Democrats are fine with that,” Wolking wrote in the tweet.

The Jamestown commemorations have been in the works for several years, and will stretch for days beyond July 30. That marks the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of the House of Burgesses, the representative government created in 1619 to oversee the needs of the struggling colony.

Dignitaries of every stripe have been invited to the events, inluding historian Jon Meacham - a Trump critic - as well as Republican strategist Karl Rove.

Outrage over political leaders is nothing new at Jamestown, though. In 1639 the settlers grew so fed up with the tyrannical ways of their governor, Sir John Harvey, that they locked him up and sent him back to England.

Staff writer Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

