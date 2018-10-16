Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger, right, gestures during a debate with Virginia Congressman Dave Brat, R-Va. on Monday. Spanberger raised the most money of any Virginia congressional candidate of either party - $3.6 million - between June and September. (Steve Helber/AP)

All four Democratic candidates vying for competitive U.S. House seats in Virginia outraised their Republican counterparts in the latest fundraising period and had more cash on hand going into the final weeks of the mid-term elections.

The Virginia numbers are in keeping with national trends as Democrats try to capi­tal­ize on President Trump’s unpopularity in suburban districts to take control of the House of Representatives.

Comstock-Wexton

Of the four Virginia races, TV advertising is most expensive in northern Virginia’s 10th District where Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) is working to defend her seat against a challenge from state Sen. Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun.)

Wexton raised $2.6 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to Comstock who raised 1.3 million. Wexton had about $1.6 million cash on hand; Comstock had $1 million.

Former FBI Director James Comey and his wife, Patrice, are among Wexton’s notable donors. Both gave her campaign the maximum possible donation of $2,700. They previously gave to Republicans exclusively, including Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Five independent polls since June have found Wexton leading Comstock, including a Washington Post-Schar Center survey released last week.

Taylor-Luria

Rep. Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, leads Elaine Luria in the latest poll of the district that includes Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore. Luria, a former Naval commander, raised $1.9 million for the quarter compared to his $677,000 and had $1.3 million cash on hand compared his $492,000, reports show.

Taylor and Comstock outraised their Democratic challengers for the election cycle overall.

Comstock, who is seeking a third term, raised about $5.1 million; Wexton raised about $4.6 million. Taylor, who is seeking a second term, raised about $3.5 million; Luria raised about $3.2 million. They are the most seasoned incumbents of the GOP field in Virginia and they are running in districts that President Trump either lost or won by a small margin.

Brat-Spanberger

In the suburbs of Richmond, Rep. Dave Brat is locked in a tight race with former CIA operative and first-time candidate Abigail Spanberger who outraised him three to one for the quarter. She raised about $3.6 million, making her the candidate who raised the most money of either party between June and September. That was more than three times the amount Brat collected.

[Brat and Spanberger tangle in their first - and likely only - debate]

She also leads in cash on hand, $1.6 million to Brat’s $1.3 million, and for the campaign overall, $4.95 million to his 2.4 million, according to reports.

Two public polls since September have shown a very close contest with split results - Spanberger was ahead in one survey while Brat was ahead in the other.

Riggleman-Cockburn

In a huge swath of central Virginia, Denver Riggleman and Leslie Cockburn are vying for the seat of retiring Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va), who announced in the spring that he is an alcoholic and would not seek reelection in order to focus on recovery.

Cockburn, a former journalist who campaigned over the weekend with her actress daughter Olivia Wilde, raised $1.1 million while he raised about $695,000 for the quarter. She had $1 million cash on hand; Riggleman had about half that.

Overall, reports show, she raised $2.4 million for the election to his $910,000.

Stephen J. Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, said Democrats’ strong showing in 2017 — winning the governor’s race by nine points and flipping 15 state delegate seats — convinced donors Virginia is a good political investment.

“The unpopularity of Trump that you saw last year is present this year as well,” he said, “and these financial numbers suggest that a lot of donors think 2018 is going to look like 2017 in Virginia.”