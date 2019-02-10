In this file photo taken on February 04, 2019 Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over a session of the state senate inside the capital building in dowtown Richmond. (Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images)

Virginia Democratic lawmakers Sunday began circulating a draft resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) over the allegations of sexual assault that have been leveled against him by two women.

Fairfax has fended off calls from the state Democratic Party and legislators to resign after Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson publicly came forward last week to accuse him of sexual assault.

Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004, at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson on Friday accused Fairfax of assaulting her in 2000, while they were students at Duke University.

Fairfax says the encounters were consensual, and has blasted the allegations as part of a smear campaign against him. He has said repeatedly that he will not step down and wants the FBI or others to investigate the allegations.

Shortly after Watson came forward Friday, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) said he would introduce articles of impeachment if Fairfax did not resign by the end of the weekend.

Hope emailed a draft of a resolution that would initiate impeachment proceedings to his Democratic colleagues for review Sunday afternoon. The Washington Post obtained a copy of the email and resolution.

“Whereas the House of Delegates believes all allegations of sexual assault must be taken with the utmost seriousness; and whereas the House of Delegates believes the allegations made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Ms. Meredith Watson to be credible in nature, while also respecting the principles of due process; now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Delegates that proceedings for the impeachment of Lieutenant Governor Justin E. Fairfax shall be initiated,” the draft resolution says.

A spokeswoman for Fairfax had no immediate comment.

A vote on the resolution, which could come as early as Tuesday if it is introduced Monday, would direct the House Committee for Courts of Justice to hold hearings on the allegations against Fairfax, with the support of legislative staff and state agencies. Such an investigation would be the precursor to the committee’s recommendation for impeachment and a vote of the full House.

In his email to colleagues, Hope stressed that he is not yet calling for Fairfax’s impeachment, but for an investigation into the allegations.

“It is not impeachment,” Hope emphasized in the email. “It is a process to investigate whether the Courts Committee would recommend impeachment.”

Reached for comment, Hope said the timing of introducing the resolution is under discussion with legislative leaders.

It’s unclear how much support there is for an impeachment effort in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Aides to House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) and House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County), who have both urged Fairfax to resign, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Del. Robert B. Bell (R-Albemarle), who chairs the Courts Committee also did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Committee member Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) said there are serious questions about the House’s ability to conduct an investigation into the allegations, including whether it could compel witnesses to testify and subpoena documents.

“There are process questions,” Simon said. “Whether this the right move or not politically, we have to figure out whether we are doing this right or not.”

Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax), who leads the Senate Democratic Caucus, said he opposes attempts to impeach the lieutenant governor and did not expect them to gain traction.

“Impeachment implies high crimes and misdemeanors while you are in office, that’s what it’s for,” Saslaw said in a brief interview, noting that the allegations against Fairfax are for actions that allegedly occurred before he was elected..

Senate Republican leadership previously called on law enforcement to investigate the allegations against Fairfax; a spokesman for Majority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City) and leadership declined to comment. Norment was the center of controversy himself last week when he acknowledged he was an editor of a 1968 yearbook that featured racial slurs and photos of students in blackface. He said he was not responsible for the content.

The Virginia constitution says “malfeasance in office, corruption, neglect of duty, or other high crime or misdemeanor” are impeachable offenses. It vests the House of Delegates with the power to impeach with a simple majority vote and the state Senate with the power to prosecute elected officials and remove them from office with a vote of two-thirds of the senators present.

A.E. Dick Howard, the University of Virginia Law School professor who led the commission that wrote the current version of the state constitution in 1971, said there is disagreement about whether conduct unrelated to an elected office can be grounds for impeachment.

“There are competing interpretations, but I really don’t think it’s open ended and I think it’s difficult to argue anything that casts disrepute on the office would be an impeachable offense,” Howard said Sunday. “That would make the impeachment process another tool of political combat.”

An attempt to impeach Fairfax would be unprecedented; there has been no attempt to impeach an elected official in the state in modern times, according to Howard.

Tyson and Watson, who have separate legal representation, have indicated through their lawyers that they are willing to testify during impeachment proceedings.

Tyson, a California professor, says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him after they met at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson, who lives in Maryland, says Fairfax sexually assaulted her when they were both undergraduate students at Duke University. Neither reported the alleged assaults to law enforcement.

Some high-profile Democrats including Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) say Fairfax should step down if the allegations are proven true, stopping short of an outright call for resignation.

Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) are embroiled in separate controversies after they have admitted to wearing blackface in the 1980s, but neither face threats of impeachment. That has created another uncomfortable dynamic for Democrats as they ponder whether to force out Fairfax, a rising African American star in their party, while white men accused of racism stay in office.

As the part-time lieutenant governor, Fairfax presides over the state senate during the legislative session and can cast tie-breaking votes.

