“Because of busy schedules and other things they have to do, we’ve had people say, ‘I hope you continue to do this so we can pick a date that works for us instead of having only one day with a set number of hours to vote,’ ” said Judy Brown, the general registrar in Loudoun County, where about 1,400 early ballots had been cast for the primary elections as of late this week. “People are still very much interested in it.”