So far, the steady trickle of early ballots cast for the primaries since early voting began on April 23 — both in person and absentee ballots mailed back — has been nothing like last year, when eased state restrictions and concerns about the virus led to a record 2.7 million Virginians turning in early ballots for the presidential election, officials say.
But with those looser measures still in place — such as no longer needing an excuse to vote early — this year’s early voting total will probably easily eclipse the total for the state’s last gubernatorial election in 2017, officials say. That year, 192,400 early ballots were cast.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Virginia is 5 p.m. Friday. Those ballots must be postmarked by June 8 and received by the local county registrar by noon on June 11, state election officials said. The last day for in-person early voting for the primaries is June 5.
On the ballot will be the Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and the Democrats and Republicans who are seeking their party’s nomination to the 100-seat House of Delegates.
“Because of busy schedules and other things they have to do, we’ve had people say, ‘I hope you continue to do this so we can pick a date that works for us instead of having only one day with a set number of hours to vote,’ ” said Judy Brown, the general registrar in Loudoun County, where about 1,400 early ballots had been cast for the primary elections as of late this week. “People are still very much interested in it.”
Even so, officials are working to make sure that people know their ballots will be secure.
Last year, the early voting process was marked by Postal Service delays for mail-in ballots and questions about mishandling of the ballots that were fomented by President Donald Trump. The U.S. Postal Service was overwhelmed by the amount of absentee ballots mailed back nationwide in the height of the pandemic, prompting fears that many would not be counted while voters worried about the virus were still afraid to cast their ballots in person.
Meanwhile, Trump falsely accused officials of dumping absentee ballots that were mailed by Republican voters.
With concerns about election security continuing, local officials have worked to further reduce the risk of tampering.
For example, this year Loudoun will not install ballot drop boxes in county libraries, Brown said. Drop boxes will only be available inside the county’s four early voting walk-in sites and will only be accessible during normal business hours, she said.
Fairfax County, where about 8,600 residents have voted early so far, will also restrict the drop boxes inside its 16 early voting sites to business hours. But the county also recently installed a phone booth-sized drop box outside its government center, which is under constant video surveillance, said Scott Konopasek, the head of the Fairfax elections office.
“It would be difficult for somebody to cause any mischief or steal any ballots without being detected,” said Konopasek, adding that drop boxes are emptied three times a day. “Voters can have at least as much confidence, probably more confidence dropping their ballot in a drop box than putting it in the mail.”
Voting by absentee ballot in Virginia is likely to become even more common after a recent series of election measures approved by the General Assembly.
One such law going into effect in July will make any voter who was granted eligibility to receive an absentee ballot this year permanently eligible to automatically receive one for all future elections. Those who don’t wish to be on that list must contact their local elections office to have their name removed, officials said.
The expanded options have meant a larger flow of early ballots than previous years, said Donna Patterson, head of the elections office in Virginia Beach, where nearly 1,500 early ballots have been cast so far, compared with 650 for the June primaries. But the level of interest is nothing like last year, she added.
“I think our biggest day so far was when we received about 40 votes for the entire day,” Patterson said. Just before November, “we were getting thousands per day.”