In heavily Democratic Fairfax County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, the wait had stretched to four hours by midday, officials said. By noon, 300 people had cast their ballots, county officials said, with at least 300 more standing outside on the government center front lawn, several camped out on lawn chairs.

“Oh well,” said Janine Marie Gillis upon being told about the wait when she arrived at the end of the line.

Gillis and several other voters at the end of the line said they were energized about the chance of voting out President Trump. Though early voting will continue thorough Oct 31, with several satellite locations opening in Fairfax on the 14th, those voters said casting a ballot on the first day had symbolic value, and would show others that the process works.

“You’ve got to vote on the first day and make a statement that we can’t put up with this any more than we have to,” said Ashok Viswanath, 51, who planned to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Stephanie Simper, 38, said she would be casting her first ballot ever in a presidential election, also for Biden.

“I just always went with the flow with whoever the president was,” she said. “But you can’t do that anymore.”

Kate Hanley, the secretary of the county board of elections, said the county would be adding a second room with ballot machines to speed the line up.

Because of physical distancing requirements, and a long ballot for Fairfax that includes several bond referendums, the process has gone slower than usual, she said.

“We knew it would be busy but didn’t expect it would be quite this busy,” Hanley said. “Typically, we expect this kind of turnout on the last day of absentee in-person voting. Not on the first day.”

It took less time to vote next door in Loudoun County, but there was still a line of about 200 people outside the county office of elections when it opened at 8:30 a.m.

“Who’s ready to vote?” Ricky Keech, the county’s deputy registrar, shouted as the doors swung open.

The crowd, all wearing masks, responded with just a murmur of excitement. But the tension surrounding the deeply polarizing contest between Trump and Biden was clear.

Several voters said they felt a sense of urgency this year, enough to wait in line with others who weren’t always standing more than two feet away from each other. Others said they had planned to vote by mail but became increasingly worried about that process amid Trump’s unfounded allegations that mailed voting would be “rigged” and reports that the U.S. Postal Service wouldn’t be able to process absentee ballots in time for them to be counted.

“I don’t want my vote to be thrown away,” said Adam Pierre, 57, who was voting early for the first time. He had originally planned to vote by mail. Yet there he was, standing in a crowded line for nearly an hour after showing up at 8 a.m. to cast a ballot for Biden and other Democrats.

“It’s worth the risk,” Pierre said. “It’s just mind-boggling to hear how our big kid of a president would go out and put out all kinds of lies and trash and say it’s a rigged system. It’s a big concern for me.”

Leo and Gayle Saulnier, who voted for Trump, said they were pleased by the turnout, despite the fact that most people in line appeared to be in favor of Biden.

The retired couple said they are worried about the pandemic, enough to want to avoid the Election Day crowds, but believe that Trump had been doing well with the economy until the coronavirus-induced recession.

“I’m very pleased with the stock market,” Leo Saulnier, 79, said. “We haven’t had to tap into our reserves.”

Most Virginia jurisdictions opened only one or two early voting sites on Friday. Others will open by mid-October in many cities and counties. Hours vary by jurisdiction and are posted on the local board of elections websites.

Virginia also began sending out absentee ballots Friday to voters who requested them by mail.

Early, in-person voting starts in Maryland on Oct. 26 and in the District Oct. 27.

Aside from the presidential election, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) is on the ballot in Virginia, facing Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

Virginians will also select congressional representatives in several highly competitive races. Moderate Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria are looking to hold on to the House seats they flipped in 2018, in races both rated a Democratic toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

On Friday, the nonpartisan political analyst site also changed its rating in the otherwise reliably red 5th Congressional District, moving the race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb from “leans Republican” to a toss-up.

Webb, a doctor who has worked in both the Obama and Trump White Houses, is proving unexpectedly competitive against Republican Bob Good, a former Liberty University athletics fundraiser who is campaigning as a biblical conservative and who defeated incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a nominating convention this summer.

The new Democratic majorities in both chambers of the Virginia legislation passed a series of bills this year to increase access to early voting and remove restrictions on requesting absentee ballots, mostly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed a measure allowing Virginians to vote absentee in person or by mail without having to provide an excuse, as previously required. Earlier this month, Northam also signed legislation allowing drop boxes at local registrars where voters will be able hand deliver their ballots.

Trump and some Republicans have repeatedly attacked both mail-in voting and the use of drop boxes, warning without evidence of widespread fraud. Northam took pains to assure Virginians this week that both measures were entirely safe — not to mention intended to keep them safe from the virus — and that election security was a top priority.

In Loudoun, Phyllis Appel, 78, said she came out in person because she was worried about mail-in voting.

“I’m very skeptical about how that process is going to work,” she said, after also voting for Biden. “I want every vote to count.”

As people waited outside the elections office in Leesburg, both Rep Jennifer Wexton (D) and her Republican challenger, Aliscia Andrews, showed up to garner support.

Both said they were pleased by the turnout.

“We want everybody to do what’s right for them, because we have so many options now,” said Wexton, who defeated a Republican incumbent two years ago and is favored to win again this year in her increasingly blue district. “This is the most consequential election of our lifetime.”

Wexton voted on Friday. Andrews did not cast a ballot, saying she and her husband have a tradition of voting together on Election Day. But she said she wants her supporters to vote in whichever manner makes them most comfortable.