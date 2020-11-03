Voters are also deciding on two proposed constitutional amendments — one to create a bipartisan redistricting commission, the other to exempt disabled veterans from personal property tax on a car or truck.

AD

AD

Election Day caps a lengthy season of balloting in Virginia this year, after the Democrats who control the legislature passed new laws allowing no-excuse absentee voting beginning in mid-September. Aimed at making it easier to vote, the change intersected with the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the safety of crowding voters into polling places.

More than 2.7 million Virginians have already voted in person or by mail, according to state data — nearly 69 percent of the total number (3.98 million) who turned out for the 2016 contest, and nearly five times the 566,948 who voted early four years ago.

While state law allows registrars to process early votes as they come in, they won’t be counted until after polls close at 7 p.m. All early ballots will be tabulated in the districts where they were cast and reported as absentee votes.

The state Department of Elections has instructed registrars to stop counting by 11 p.m. and report totals to that point. If the results are incomplete, counting will resume Wednesday morning — though final numbers will not be reported until Friday.

That could leave some outcomes in doubt by day’s end. A recent Post-Schar School poll of Virginia voters showed that a majority of early ballots had been cast for Democratic candidates and that people planning to vote on Tuesday were more likely to favor Republicans.

AD

AD

At the Spring Hill Recreation Center in McLean, Cory Mills, 40, wore a Trump hat as he voted for Republicans all down the ballot. He said that Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration plan to produce vaccines, was “unprecedented” and that the Trump administration did the best it could in the early days of the pandemic.

Virginia’s presidential preference has seemed predictable this year, with polls showing former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, holding a significant lead over President Trump.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) also has held a significant lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade in both polling and fundraising. Warner has raised almost $13.3 million compared with about $4 million for Gade, an Army veteran who lost a leg in combat in Iraq.

AD

AD

At the Kempsville library polling place in Virginia Beach, Carol Harrison, 59, voted early for the Democratic ticket and stayed to hand out party literature to other voters.

“I’m going to lose sleep if Trump wins,” she said.

By 5:20 a.m., there were already 30 people in line waiting to vote. By the time the polls opened at 6, the line stretched a hundred yards down the side of the building and into the parking lot.

After several recent cycles in the limelight as a swing state, Virginia is now seen as so reliably blue that the presidential campaigns spent little money here. But that change is fresh enough that squadrons of Trump supporters paraded through communities around the state this weekend in convoys of cars and trucks waving pro-Trump banners and honking horns.

AD

In Richmond, a counterprotester was shown being brushed aside by a Trump supporter’s car on Sunday in video posted to social media, and police were investigating a report of shots fired during the confrontation.

Virginia has also seen the rise of armed groups this year in response to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s efforts to pass gun-control laws, and state authorities were keeping an eye out for any signs of groups intimidating voters at the polls.

Voters at Robious Elementary School in suburban Richmond described their picks in existential terms.

AD

Dale Harvey, a nurse in her 40s, said she and her husband, Cliff, voted a straight Republican ticket “because we believe in the Constitution.”

AD

Thomas Elmore, a retired CIA and naval officer, explained his straight Democratic ticket in even starker language: “I felt like it was a choice between democracy and fascism, so it was an easy choice for me.”

The scene was quiet at Lynwood Elementary School in Springfield several hours after polls opened. Democratic voter Steve Chozick, 52, who works in IT for the city of Arlington, said he was “terribly” anxious about the results of the election. He said that he is invested in Democratic policies, but his anxiety isn’t rooted in having the opposite party in power. It’s more about Trump specifically.

“I could live through another Republican administration,” Chozick said. “Not another administration that isn’t interested in governing.”

Analysts said the real drama on Virginia’s ballot this year involves congressional races.

“Virginia’s electoral college votes may not be as interesting this time around, but the commonwealth does have three top-tier congressional races, and three out of 11 is a pretty good percentage compared to most states,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington.

Those high-profile races are the 7th and 2nd congressional districts, where Republicans were trying to reclaim seats they lost to Democrats in 2018, and the 5th, which became surprisingly competitive after incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) lost his bid for reelection to Bob Good in a GOP nominating convention.

AD

AD

In central Virginia’s 7th District, analysts predicted that Republican Nick Freitas, a state delegate, would have trouble overcoming the increasingly blue vote in the western Richmond suburbs, where the district is anchored. Voters in Chesterfield and Henrico counties had carried Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) to victory in 2018, part of a suburban revolt against Trump.

Spanberger had presented herself as a moderate willing to stand up to Democratic Party leadership while focusing on issues affecting rural Americans: broadband access, soil conservation, prescription drug prices. She also emphasized her background in the CIA to inform her grasp of national and border security issues.

Freitas, meanwhile, pitched himself as a strict fiscal conservative seeking less government intervention in health care, supporting school choice and opposing virtually all gun restrictions.

AD

AD

Democrats frequently went after the Republicans in the three competitive districts on the issue of health care, warning that the GOP’s desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act endangered people with preexisting conditions even as Freitas, Scott Taylor and Good insisted they wanted to protect those Americans.

Republican strategists in those districts, meanwhile, tried to undermine the Democrats with attack ads accusing them of wanting to defund the police, linking them to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or, in Spanberger’s case, even trying to falsely link her to terrorism.

One voter who lives just outside Richmond, 40-year-old Amber Vitaliano, said she was so repulsed by harsh anti-Spanberger TV ads that the choice was easy.

AD

“I saw the anti-ads that were bashing her and I said, ‘Okay, that’s who I want to vote for,’ ” she said. “Negative ads just have the opposite effect. I question them.”

In the Virginia Beach-area 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria’s rematch against former congressman Scott Taylor turned bitter as smear ads and accusations of lying and scare tactics flew back and forth between them.

Luria had ousted Taylor in 2018 amid a scandal that tanked his campaign, as multiple former campaign staffers were accused of forging signatures on a petition to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the ballot. As the investigation remained ongoing this year, Luria capitalized, releasing numerous attack ads suggesting Taylor was in on the scheme, though he has not been accused of wrongdoing.

AD

Given that the district is home to the nation’s largest naval base in Norfolk, the campaign also centered largely on veterans’ and military issues, as both Luria and Taylor harnessed their backgrounds in the Navy. Luria is a former Navy commander on combat ships, while Taylor is a former Navy SEAL.

One voter in Virginia Beach, Josh Velazquez, 39, who said he historically has voted Republican, said he voted for Taylor in 2018 but decided to support Luria this time.

“I’ve been seeing her do a lot more for everybody,” he said. “If you’re making a difference, we’re going to hear about it and know about it. And that’s what I’ve been seeing a lot.”

Both Luria and Spanberger voted to impeach President Trump in January, acknowledging that those votes could put them at risk in their red districts.

At the Robious polling place outside Richmond, Cliff Harvey, 56, said Spanberger’s vote to impeach Trump belied her pledge to work with both parties.

AD

“We need the lies out,” he said. “Trump might not be a great person, but he seems to keep his promises.”

But Elmore, a former Republican who over the last decade has gravitated toward Democrats, thought Spanberger had done a good job of reaching across the aisle.

“She held all these town halls. She was very engaged,” said Elmore, 65, who last voted for a Republican for president in 2008, when fellow Naval Academy graduate John McCain was on the ballot. “I think she’s doing her best to be inclusive.”

The most unexpectedly tight race played out in the rural 5th District outside Charlottesville, with Democrat Cameron Webb showing strength against Good, the Republican nominee who ousted incumbent Riggleman and left Republicans divided.

Good, a former Campbell County board supervisor, ran on a far-right platform as a religious conservative, pledging unwavering support for Trump’s “America First” agenda. Trump won the district by 11 points in 2016 — but lingering bitterness over Riggleman’s ouster and Webb’s made-for-the-times background allowed Webb to put the race in play.

Webb, who, if elected, would become the first Black doctor in Congress, made his experiences as a physician a central part of his campaign, describing himself as a doctor working at the “intersection of social justice.” He also regularly spent time treating coronavirus patients on the overnight shift, expertise that some voters found especially attractive during the pandemic.