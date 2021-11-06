“There were immense challenges for the party to claw itself back from the wilderness,” Anderson said. “I had pledged that we would run candidates in every House of Delegates [race]. I told people who were running in tough, tough blue areas, ‘We may be asking you to fly a kamikaze mission, but what I want you to know is two things: Number 1, you give the voters a choice. Secondly, you develop a skill set for another race.’ And that’s how we grow a bench of experienced people.”