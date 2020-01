“We have waited over 400 years, and now is our time,” Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) said at a news conference Monday morning ahead of the vote.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), who usually presides in the Senate, stepped aside so that Lucas could wield the gavel for the mid-afternoon vote, which was 27-12 with six Republicans in favor. Lucas is both the first woman and first African American to serve as president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate.

The House was expected to vote soon thereafter, with House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn (D) presiding. “Today we are making history,” Filler-Corn said Monday morning. “We are walking down a more inclusive path.”

Both chambers of the legislature had approved the ERA on Jan. 15, but under parliamentary rules the measure has to “cross over” so each chamber can approve the other’s version. The formality gives supporters a second chance to celebrate. While crowds were not as enormous as the first time around, leaders from several national women’s organizations were on hand to see it through. When the Senate voted, a rare cheer rose from the gallery.

“Because of your work, we are closer than we ever have been to that equal future,” Carol Jenkins of the ERA Coalition told Virginia lawmakers Monday morning. “I cannot tell you how thrilled we all are to be witness...to an all women-led event.”

She and several others promised a vigorous fight to ensure that ERA is fully ratified despite arguments from opponents that a time limit has expired.

“As we enjoy today, we plot for tomorrow,” said Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority. The former president of the National Organization for Women has been fighting for the ERA for almost 50 years.

Smeal noted that passage of the ERA was one of the top issues that helped Democrats win majorities in both houses of the General Assembly during last fall’s elections. Republican majorities for years had blocked approval of the ERA, despite some bipartisan support.

The amendment, first proposed in 1923, passed Congress in 1972 and contained a seven-year deadline for three-quarters of the states to ratify it. ERA supporters now say that provision was unconstitutional because it was not included in the amendment text.

The deadline was extended to 1982, but only 35 of the 38 required states had approved it by then. After opponents declared the effort a failure, legislatures in Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota rescinded their ratifications. ERA supporters say there is no provision for rescissions in the Constitution, and therefore they do not count. No federal court has conclusively ruled on that question.

Since 2017, Nevada and Illinois have ratified the ERA, which put Virginia in place as the final state needed for ratification, if the five withdrawals are not counted. But the U.S. Justice Department earlier this month issued a finding that the amendment had expired and could no longer be ratified.

Supporters are pursuing the issue in federal court and support an effort in Congress to officially rescind the deadline.

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) has said he views the effort as valid and said Monday that he will work to support it.

“I am as committed as ever to make sure we use every tool at our disposal to make sure the Equal Rights Amendment becomes part of the United States Constitution, as it should be,” Herring told a group of ERA advocates at the Capitol.

On Monday, during debate in the Senate, members stumbled to properly address the woman in charge.

“Mr. President,” more than a few members called Lucas. “Madame clerk,” Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) said. “Yes, sir, madame president,” said Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg).