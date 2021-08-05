Notable changes from the Senate’s adjustments include adding $5,000 bonuses for the next three years for sheriff’s deputies and correctional staff at a cost of $189 million, and requiring the Department of Motor Vehicles to resume walk-in service — something that was paused during the pandemic. The revised budget ultimately passed in the Senate on a 22-to-18 vote.
On Thursday afternoon, the House quickly rejected the Senate’s revised budget, voting unanimously against the proposal. The Senate insisted on keeping the changes and requested a conference committee, where legislators from both chambers will settle on a final version of the bill. The Senate appointed a committee of six Democrats and one Republican and the House appointed five Democrats and two Republicans.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William) said he’s not sure yet which amendments from the Senate will stick.
“It was my hope that we could do the budget without any amendments,” Torian said. “But, we’re going to go into conversation, and see what comes out of it.”
The original plan includes $800 million for the unemployment trust fund, $700 million for rural broadband projects and $250 million for school ventilation systems. It also sets aside $800 million for future needs.
Republicans in both chambers have objected to the budget process, saying they’ve been barred from decision-making and were only granted limited input. Senate Republicans used time on the floor before the final vote Wednesday to voice their opposition to the process, rather than what was included in the budget.
“We’re looking at a budget that, had it been a collaborative effort, would have reflected many of the same issues in this budget now,” Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) said on the Senate floor. “I’m not going to support this, and I’m not supporting it because of the process.”
Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said that budget leaders were trying to work quickly to avoid a marathon special session like the one that dragged from August to November last year. She also said that she reached out to all 39 fellow senators seeking their input as the plan was being assembled, but only four Republicans replied.
On Tuesday, House Democrats, who control the chamber 55-45, shut down Republicans’ last-ditch attempt to substitute the bill with a plan of their own in just two minutes. On Wednesday, without further debate, the House passed the bill in its original form.
Though having no connection to coronavirus relief, the original bill includes a provision regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) for collegiate athletes, a measure that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation from third parties from advertisements, sponsorships and paid partnerships.
Lawmakers across the country, including in Virginia, have pushed for NIL legislation over the past few years. Similar laws have passed in states across the country this year after the NCAA removed amateur policies that prohibited student-athletes from earning compensation following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In May, university leaders around the state sent a letter to Northam and legislature leadership requesting the governor impose an executive order allowing NIL in Virginia to allow them to be competitive when recruiting athletes.
Del. Mark D. Sickles (D-Fairfax) said the special session was an opportunity to squeeze in the legislation before the regular session in January.
“It’s intended to be a temporary fix so that our colleges and universities are not at a competitive disadvantage when recruiting athletes,” Sickles said.
On Wednesday night, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) ruled that the NIL issue was not germane to the purpose of the special session, which was called to address the pandemic, appropriate federal funds and elect state judges, and stripped the provision from the bill.
“We have a few things in there that aren’t directly tied to covid relief, it’s just that they were emergencies or the ability to fix something temporarily, and that fits in the category,” Sickles said. “I’m not sure if it’s going to survive or not.”