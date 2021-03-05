“To be frank, I and most Republicans in Virginia are fatigued by this process,” Anderson said in a letter posted to the party’s Facebook page. “It is time to put this business behind us, focus on our forthcoming convention, and get behind three winning candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General.”

Virginia Republicans have not won a statewide race since 2009. In recent elections, the party has nominated more conservative candidates who been unable to win in Virginia’s moderate suburbs.

Republicans see 2021 as their best chance in years to reverse that tide, imbuing the nominating process with extra tension after conservative state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield) entered the crowded field for governor.

Some Republican leaders worried that Chase — who has called herself “Trump in heels” and was censured by the Senate after calling the U.S. Capitol rioters “patriots” — would secure the nomination in a statewide primary election. In December, the party decided to hold a nominating convention. Chase then sued to overturn that decision but the case was dismissed last month.

But state coronavirus restrictions on large events, which are restricted to 25 people, have made it harder to hold a convention.

Last month, the Central Committee elected to hold a drive-in convention near Liberty University, where attendees would be able to stay in their cars while the nominees are chosen.

After initial surprise over the GOP’s plans to hold a drive-in convention there, since the party and the school had no formal agreement in place, Liberty University indicated it is still willing to rent space to them.

“We’re more than happy to talk about that,” said university spokesman Scott Lamb.

But the decision to go with multiple locations attracted some derision on the party’s Facebook page.

“Ridiculous. DO A PRIMARY So all can vote,” one commenter wrote. “This state needs to turn red and y’all are practically giving it to the Dems.”

Stephen J. Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, said the move to a decentralized convention could help more moderate Republican candidates, such as former House speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), by making it more convenient for Republican voters to weigh in from different locations.

In a more concentrated convention setting, “the most ardent supporters of Amanda Chase are more likely to turn out,” Farnsworth said. “But the larger the Republican electorate is, the greater Chase’s challenge is.”

