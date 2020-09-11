State party spokesman John March said staff filed a police report after encountering the damage.

While James Mercante, a spokesman for the Richmond Police Department, said detectives so far have no suspects, Anderson said he would urge all Republicans “not to take any retribution.”

“I think it’s a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans,” he said.

The state party called on Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to condemn the vandalism.

Stoney, a Democrat whose office is nonpartisan, said in a statement that while he doesn’t agree with the party’s positions, “violence and vandalism have no place in this city.”

“Destruction is not how we win arguments,” Stoney wrote.

Richmond has seen nightly demonstrations and protests for much of the summer. While many demonstrations have been peaceful, others have resulted in rioting, vandalism and some violence by both police and protesters.

In protests involving since-removed Confederate statues, several shootings were reported, though no one was killed.

Many White supporters of the monuments showed up with guns, and the city this week banned guns on public property during protests.

Anderson said someone broke a window at the headquarters with a rock several months ago, but he could not recall the exact date since he was not chairman then.

Sharing images of the Friday damage on social media, the party attempted to tie the vandalism to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — even though it happened with President Trump (R) in office. The tweet appears to be part of a larger Republican strategy to link Democratic candidates up and down the ballot to rioting and destruction.

“This is a preview of what @JoeBiden’s presidency would look like,” the state party wrote. “You’re not going to be safe. Your family will not be safe.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), whose district includes Richmond’s western suburbs, condemned both the vandalism and the state GOP’s rhetoric in a tweet of her own.

“I condemn all violence and criminal acts, including last night’s destruction of the @VA_GOP’s offices. I also condemn the fear-mongering, racially-tinged, and irresponsible fundraising email the @VA_GOP sent in response to the destruction,” Spanberger wrote.