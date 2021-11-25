The 14 teams mirror areas of state government, such as Commerce and Trade, Education, Transportation, and Agriculture and Forestry — plus one team dedicated to the office of future first lady Suzanne Youngkin.
Gov.-elect Youngkin is slow to release plans but continues to take his message directly to Virginia voters
Each is headed by a Republican member of the General Assembly and includes a mix of lawmakers and citizens, with some containing a dozen members.
Finance, for instance, is chaired by state Sen. Stephen D. Newman (Bedford) and Veterans and Defense Affairs by Del. John McGuire (Goochland).
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, our transition team is utilizing the vast experience of business owners, law enforcement officials, veterans, healthcare providers, industry experts, and — most importantly — parents to determine how government can begin to serve Virginians better and start delivering on our Day One promises of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs,” Youngkin said in the news release.
There are no Democrats among the lawmakers, and the list also does not include state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), a controversial acolyte of former president Donald Trump who sometimes stumped for Youngkin at campaign events in conservative parts of the state.
Youngkin has drawn criticism in Richmond for what seems to be an unusually slow pace for his transition; he waited a week to announce his transition steering committee, something most governors-elect have done the day after winning election.